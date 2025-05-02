Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Willowbrook Consent Decree. Hosted by Governor Hochul’s Chief Disability Officer, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the College of Staten Island and the Staten Island Developmental Disabilities Council, today’s event consisted of a conversation on promising goals for a future of full community inclusion and acceptance. The event, dubbed “The Evolution of Inclusion 1975 – 2025,” celebrated New York’s rich history as the birthplace of deinstitutionalization and advocacy for people with developmental disabilities.

“We will never forget the mistakes of the past when children with developmental disabilities were shuttered away from their loved ones because society was unaccepting and uninformed,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we celebrate the results of positive change, and the proposal included in my Executive Budget is just one example of our commitment to expanding opportunity and support to all New Yorkers.”

A 1972 class action lawsuit brought by parent activists alleging that their children’s constitutional rights were being violated at the Willowbrook State School was the catalyst for the trailblazing Willowbrook Consent Judgment in 1975. The Willowbrook Consent Decree, one of the first official actions taken by Governor Hugh Carey, committed New York to providing opportunities for community living for people with developmental disabilities and eventually led to the shuttering of the Willowbrook State School in 1987 and 19 additional institutions across New York State in favor of community residences.

In the 1970s, Jane Kurtin of the Staten Island Advance wrote groundbreaking stories about the deplorable conditions, administrative failures, and horrendous treatment of the people living at Willowbrook in her years long series of reporting. In 1972, Kurtin’s coverage garnered the interest of Geraldo Rivera who was an investigative reporter for WABC-TV at the time. Rivera’s television reporting of the story led to a national outcry over the quality of care and lack of rights for people with developmental disabilities.

The televised Willowbrook exposé shifted the way American society viewed and interacted with people with developmental disabilities, which brought changes to New York’s system to become more focused on person-centered services and community residential opportunities.

Before the story became widely known through the press, the parents of the children of Willowbrook took up the long and unwavering fight of demanding more for their loved ones and advocating on their behalf to be included in society. One of those parents was Mrs. Willie Mae Goodman, whose daughter Margaret lived at Willowbrook. Mrs. Goodman was honored at today’s event with the first annual Willie Mae Goodman Award for Family Advocacy, which will annually be awarded to a family advocate every year in honor of Mrs. Goodman’s fierce advocacy for her daughter and all children with a developmental disability.

An award was also presented today to Bernard Carabello, who famously and courageously let Geraldo Rivera and his news camera into the Willowbrook State School to expose the atrocities taking place. The Bernard Carabello Self-Advocacy Award will annually be awarded henceforth in honor of Bernard’s incredible advocacy and selflessness.

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley said, “When the world’s eyes were opened to the horrifying accounts of abuse and neglect, the residents of Willowbrook and their families used their voices to demand change. That demand 50 years ago made Willowbrook become the birthplace of deinstitutionalization, and the signing of the Willowbrook Consent Decree sparked the national Disability Rights Movement, which forever changed the way that people see and treat people with disabilities. In the 50 years since, we have transformed from a system of institutionalization to a state where people with disabilities live, work, and thrive in their communities.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Acting Commissioner Willow Baer said, “The brave advocacy of people with developmental disabilities and their families, people like Bernard Carabello, Mrs. Willie Mae Goodman, Jose Rivera, and countless others, brought about the change that led to the formation of the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, tasked with ensuring that people get the supports and services they need to live a rich and fulfilling life. Their legacy continues in today’s self-advocates who hold us accountable to always do better, and to recognize and support the contributions that people with developmental disabilities bring to our communities. I am incredibly honored and humbled to be celebrating this historic milestone today with the people who made it possible.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “Today, we commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Willowbrook Consent Decree with Governor Hochul and OPWDD. This milestone reminds us of the progress we've made since the closure of Willowbrook. As a member of the NYS Senate Disabilities Committee, I am committed to carrying this legacy forward by continuing to fight for people with developmental disabilities.”

Assemblymember Charles Fall said, “We mark 50 years since the Willowbrook decree not just with remembrance—but with purpose. There’s still more to do to uphold the rights and dignity of every person with a developmental disability. I’m proud to honor the resilience of those who transformed tragedy into lasting change.”

Assemblymember Sam Pirozzolo said, “The legacy of Willowbrook is a solemn reminder of the importance of vigilance, compassion, and justice for our most vulnerable citizens. We must never forget the painful past, but we must also honor the courage of the families, advocates, and survivors who stood up and demanded change. As we commemorate this landmark in disability rights, we reaffirm our commitment to inclusion, dignity, and the full participation of every New Yorker in community life.”

New York City Councilmember David Carr said, “The 50th Anniversary of the Willowbrook Consent Degree is both a joyous celebration and solemn reminder of our history. This decree was a massive step in the right direction. We have made leaps and bounds since the time of the Consent Decree and the closure of Willowbrook that followed from it, but we still have more work to do. Protecting the rights of those with disabilities and adhering to our duty in caring for our fellow citizens is something that will always be relevant. I hope this anniversary will serve to remind people of this fact and be a catalyst for public awareness of the needs, rights, and humanity of people with disabilities.”

Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon said, “Our children are our most precious resource, the heartbeat of our future. It is our duty, whenever and wherever, to safeguard their well-being. The landmark consent decree that we celebrate on this 50th anniversary stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to justice and protection, ensuring that every child is given the safety and security that they deserve. We thank Governor Hochul for acknowledging this meaningful commemoration and for her extraordinary investment in the Institute for Basic Research Campus which will make certain that the history of Willowbrook, its class members, and the parents and activists who successfully advocated for deinstitutionalization and the rights of people with developmental disabilities are never forgotten.”

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said, “While the Willowbrook State School was a tragic and dark chapter in Staten Island history, it is important to recognize the tireless work of the many regular folks, advocates and elected officials who closed it. And, while there is still work to be done, we have come a long way in our treatment and acceptance of people with disabilities. We join Governor Hochul in commemorating the closure of the Willowbrook State School, because it reminds us of the chief responsibility of government; to protect all good people.”

Staten Island Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Mike Cusick said, “The Willowbrook Consent Decree was a defining moment in Staten Island and New York’s history, driven by the courage of individuals, families, and advocates who demanded justice for people with developmental disabilities. 50 years later, we’re grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to honor that legacy with meaningful investment in inclusive communities, ensuring every New Yorker has the opportunity to live with dignity and respect. Here on Staten Island, we will always remember Willowbrook not only for its past, but for the progress it sparked across our state.”

Governor Hochul’s 2025-2026 Executive Budget Proposal included the creation of the Willowbrook Center for Learning, which would be built as part of a $75 million investment in the Institute for Basic Research Campus so that the history of Willowbrook and deinstitutionalization will be forever shared and acknowledged. The historic investment includes the renovation of “Building 29,” an abandoned building on the former Willowbrook State School grounds, into a Center for Learning to honor the rich history and significance of the closure of Willowbrook.

In 1950, even prior to the opening of the Willowbrook State School, parents of children with developmental disabilities who wanted more for their children came together and formed The Arc New York, now the largest nonprofit in New York State providing support, services, and advocacy for people with developmental disabilities. The Arc New York, which recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary, today announced the gift of their Willowbrook archives to the College of Staten Island. Built on the location of the former Willowbrook State School, the College of Staten Island has remained a steward of its artifacts dating back to the opening that are part of the college’s Willowbrook Documentation Project.

The City University of New York Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “CUNY is proud to mark the 50th anniversary of a pivotal moment in the history of disability rights and an occasion to celebrate how far we have come as a society in recognizing the dignity and advancing the rights of all people with disabilities, but also to take stock of how much more we still must do. This is a fight for equity and inclusivity that goes to the core of our mission and which our students, faculty and staff – at the College of Staten Island and across our University – champion every day.”

The Arc New York CEO Erik Geizer said, “The Arc New York Historic Archives collection contains 75 years of original materials documenting the history of the disability rights movement, the power of advocacy, and the transformation from institutionalization to integrated community support. Giving them a permanent home at the College of Staten Island will expand public access to this important history and inform future progress for people with disabilities.”

The College of Staten Island President Timothy G. Lynch said, “The Willowbrook Consent Decree marked a turning point in the history of disability rights, not just in New York but across the country. As we commemorate its 50th anniversary, we honor the courage of self-advocates, families, and journalists who exposed injustice and demanded better. Their actions reshaped our understanding of inclusion, dignity, and community. At the College of Staten Island, we are proud to stand on the very ground where this history unfolded, and we are deeply honored to preserve it. We are excited to accept and expand our campus archives with new materials related to the Willowbrook State School, ensuring that this vital history continues to be studied, remembered, and appreciated by future generations.”

About Willowbrook

Willowbrook State School was the largest of its kind in the nation for people with developmental disabilities. During the 1950s through the 1970s, Willowbrook became synonymous with scandal and controversy for deplorable conditions and a now infamous 20-year medical study wherein children were intentionally infected with hepatitis in order to identify possible cures. Willowbrook’s overcrowding, medical trials, and increasingly questionable practices led to Senator Robert F. Kennedy referring to the school as “a snake pit.” In 1975, a settlement, which became known as the Willowbrook injunction, was reached mandating reform. In 1993, the state signed a permanent injunction solidifying services, rights and protections for former Willowbrook class members. This led to a national movement to end the institutionalization of people with developmental disabilities. Today, the permanent injunction is overseen by the Willowbrook Consumer Advisory Board, a seven-member board that provides necessary and appropriate representation and advocacy services on an individual basis for all Willowbrook class members as long as any class member lives.

Over the years, Willowbrook has been remembered and memorialized through the Willowbrook Mile, a path of historical markers located on the College of Staten Island campus. The documentary “Willowbrook: The Path Forward” is a New York Emmy-winning look at the importance of lessons learned, positive change that resulted, and the legacy of Willowbrook.