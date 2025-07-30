Construction Starts on DRI Project in Johnson City

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on a $20 million mixed-use development at 435 Main Street in Johnson City as part of the Village’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award. The transformational project, which received nearly $1.2 million through the DRI, will create 55 new energy-efficient apartments and renovate 12,000 square feet of commercial space to support workforce training and educational expansion.

“In order to attract and retain a growing workforce in our state, we need more housing. Period,” Governor Hochul said. “Johnson City is leading by example, transforming an underutilized historic high school into energy-efficient apartments and new space for workforce training opportunities. This kind of forward-thinking investment will support Johnson City’s vibrant downtown and strengthen the local economy for generations to come.”

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “This project is a shining example of how the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is transforming communities like Johnson City. With 55 new energy-efficient apartments underway, we’re addressing the growing demand for quality housing across New York State while breathing new life into a site with deep roots in the community. Combined with the expansion of workforce training opportunities, this investment will help attract and retain talent, strengthen the local economy, and support a vibrant downtown for generations to come.”

This project is set to be one of the largest and most impactful DRI investments to date in Johnson City’s Innovation District and builds on previous state-funded revitalization efforts. Upon completion, this historically significant former high school will be transformed into a dense and vibrant campus of buildings in downtown Johnson City. This addition of 55 energy-efficient apartments will expand the region’s housing options, helping to attract and retain a talented workforce in Johnson City and Broome County. The 12,000-square-foot commercial space—formerly the Johnson City High School gymnasium—will be renovated to accommodate the expansion of Broome-Tioga BOCES’ program for practical nursing. The project will also feature enhanced landscaping and parking lot improvements to support the revitalized space.

In addition to the $1.125 million provided by the DRI, the project also received $250,000 from Empire State Development through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative (Greater Binghamton Fund). Johnson City was named the Southern Tier winner of the sixth round of the DRI in 2023. Several additional DRI-funded projects are underway across the Village, including:

Construction of a new mixed-use project – Homesteads on Grand – at 333 Grand Avenue.

Renovating the mixed-use building at 214 Main Street.

New parks and streetscape improvements, building on previous Greater Binghamton Fund investments.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The 435 Main Street project is yet another innovative example of how the Governor’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is fueling the economic engines that support local communities and foster growth. This transformational project will create a dynamic space focused on creating next-generation housing opportunities in Johnson City, and provide a focused, workforce training and educational space that will benefit both current and future generations of Southern Tier residents."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Converting a century-old high school into 55 modern apartments with space dedicated to preparing a growing workforce, not only preserves a piece of Johnson City's rich history—it creates new opportunities and incentives for residents to live in the heart of a burgeoning downtown. Housing is the bedrock of a strong economy and an essential component of Governor Hochul's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which is creating vibrant, walkable communities across New York. This cutting-edge $20 million project builds on more than 1,000 affordable homes we've created in Broome County in recent years, and provides a diverse mix of housing that is reshaping the Southern Tier.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I’m proud to support the transformation of the former Johnson City High School through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and the Greater Binghamton Fund (GBF). This $250,000 investment will revitalize a long-vacant, historic property, bringing 55 energy-efficient, market-rate apartments and a cutting-edge facility for Broome-Tioga BOCES' practical nursing program to the heart of Johnson City. This project reflects exactly the kind of smart, community-driven development we need: it strengthens our neighborhoods, expands access to education and career training, and helps build the skilled workforce essential to the future of Broome County.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said, “I am thrilled to see the revitalization of the former Johnson City HS finally getting underway. We have watched this beautiful historic building for many years, hoping to see this type of adaptive reuse. With new housing and expanded space for BOCES, this project certainly reflects the goals of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative. I’d like to commend everyone involved for their commitment to the Village, and to bringing this wonderful structure back to life for residents and students alike.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “This project is a win on every level. Restoring these historic buildings will improve the neighborhood while addressing two major challenges, our health care workforce shortage, and the need for quality housing. We’re proud to support efforts that move Broome County forward on both fronts.”

Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney said, “The revitalization and transformation of 435 Main Street, “the old high school” into apartments and the BOCES School for Licensed Practical Nursing is a wonderful addition to our downtown. This project has been in the planning stages for a long time and we are very excited to see it come to fruition!”

William H. Lane Incorporated President & Chief Executive Officer Mark Lane said, “As an adolescent working summers for my father, I frequently visited this property to have tools repaired at McKilligan Industrial Supply, which operated out of this very building. To return five decades later as its developer, and to have the opportunity to transform this historic structure into an educational facility for our essential nurses, as well as residential apartments, is profoundly meaningful. The privilege of preserving this piece of history and giving it renewed purpose has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

BOCES District Superintendent Rebecca Stone said, “Thanks to the incredible support of our community partners, including UHS, Guthrie and Broome County, Broome Tioga BOCES is proud to expand our Licensed Practical Nursing program into a larger facility. This opportunity not only allows us to better serve our adult students, but also helps the critical need for a skilled healthcare professionals in our region.”

The Agency Executive Director Stacey Duncan said, “This transformative project embodies the intersection of historic preservation, forward-looking development, and the power of public-private partnership. It serves as a catalyst for economic vitality by supporting both new housing development and critical workforce training.”

In the FY2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul created a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Through eight rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.