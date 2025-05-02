Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims May 2025 as Recovery Court Month for the North Carolina Judicial Branch

Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed May 2025 as Recovery Court Month for the North Carolina Judicial Branch. This month, recovery courts throughout North Carolina will join similar programs nationwide in celebrating National Treatment Court Month.

“For 30 years, North Carolina's recovery courts have been working to restore lives and families and have expanded to include adult, family, and juvenile drug courts, mental health courts, and veterans treatment courts,” said Chief Justice Newby. “Recovery Court Month is our chance to celebrate the work of recovery happening in recovery courts across our state. I applaud our Branch’s personnel for their effort in this restorative work.”

National Treatment Court Month is coordinated by All Rise (formerly the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP)). Recovery courts across the nation are advocating to ensure continued federal and state funding for these effective, evidence-based programs.

There are more than 4,200 recovery courts in the United States, annually serving more than 150,000 people. Since 1989, recovery courts have served more than 1.5 million people nationwide and saved billions of tax dollars.

As of February 2025, there are a total of 84 recovery courts serving 46 North Carolina counties.

Read the proclamation.