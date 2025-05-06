KLIKA TECH TO CO-EXHIBIT WITH STMICROELECTRONICS AT IOT SOLUTIONS WORLD CONGRESS 2025

Klika Tech joins STMicroelectronics at IoT Solutions World to showcase joint innovation in embedded systems, edge AI, computer vision, and cloud integration.

Klika Tech's technical depth and ability to integrate edge and cloud make them a critical collaborator that delivers next generation solutions, bringing tremendous value to the ST ecosystem” — Greg Davis, Product Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech , a global technology solutions and consulting leader, will co-exhibit with STMicroelectronics at IoT Solutions World Congress 2025 in Barcelona this May. Together, the companies will present a live industrial-quality inspection system powered by computer vision, edge AI and enhanced with AWS cloud intelligence.The demo, VisionFlo, simulates high-speed inspection scenarios using an ST BrightSense global-shutter camera and the STM32MP25 microprocessor to classify and find defects in objects—such as various parts, drugs, manufactured goods, and even candies - during manufacturing and sorting processes. A trained Edge AI model running locally on the device will detect defects in real time, while integrated visual feedback system provides notifications for pass/fail items. Users can augment results from edge AI processing with deeper insights from AWS AI powered by Bedrock, adding additional context and pattern recognition for complex classification and defect detection challenges. Stop by Hall 8, Booth D23 to see the demo in action!“As a long-term ST Authorized Partner we’re proud to be joining STMicroelectronics to showcase what’s possible when innovative hardware meets edge AI and cloud intelligence,” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. “VisionFlo is a hands-on example of how edge AI and machine vision can drive smarter, faster decisions in demanding high-speed industrial environments.”“Klika Tech brings tremendous value to the ST ecosystem,” said Greg Davis, Product Marketing Manager at STMicroelectronics. “Their technical depth and ability to integrate edge and cloud make them a critical collaborator for delivering next-generation solutions in smart industry and beyond.”The demonstration highlights how intelligent processing at the edge—paired with cloud-scale AI—can improve throughput, accuracy, and decision-making in real-time industrial applications such as manufacturing, pharmaceutical inspection and food processing.About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, GenAI, Life Sciences, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at contact@klika-tech.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.