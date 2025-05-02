Arizona Highways launches digital archive spanning 100 years

PHOENIX – With Arizona Highways magazine celebrating its centennial, subscribers now can peruse every issue, photograph and article thanks to a new digital archive with robust search features.

“Some of the original issues are treasures, and you’ll see people selling those copies for shocking amounts,” Editor Robert Stieve said. “Now that we have the digital archives, that gives people access to see all of that historical content.”

Whether you’re exploring the original Arizona Highways edition in April 1925 or something more recent, the digital archive’s dynamic search function will pull issues, images and more according to your interests.

Launching the digital archive is part of a yearlong centennial celebration for Arizona Highways, which each month treats print and digital subscribers around the world to award-winning photography and articles showcasing our state’s scenery, culture and history.

Operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Highways promotes our state as a place to visit and explore. The most recent economic impact study found that Arizona Highways generates $43.1 million annual in tourism-related revenue for businesses in every county.

This is accomplished at no taxpayer expense. All costs for personnel, production and operations are covered by proceeds from diversified business lines under its brand umbrella, including annual calendars, books, a specialty license plate, gift items, and licensing for a television program and gift shops at two airports.

To learn more about Arizona Highways and to become a subscriber, please visit ArizonaHighways.com.