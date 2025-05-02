NEBRASKA, May 2 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Announces Chief Bryan Waugh to Lead Nebraska State Patrol

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Chief Bryan Waugh as the next superintendent for the Nebraska State Patrol. He will assume his duties on June 2. Waugh replaces Colonel John Bolduc, who is retiring on May 4.

Wauch is the 19th superintendent to oversee the agency, consisting of more than 700 public servants, of which over 400 are sworn officers. For the past six years, he has been the police chief in Kearney.

“Chief Waugh brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience, marked by innovation, collaboration, and a public servant’s heart,” said Gov. Pillen. “As Kearney’s chief for six years, he has led a growing department, managed a $13 million budget, achieved accreditation, and launched programs like the Mental Health Co-Responder Initiative and a citywide license plate reader system that sparked a statewide effort. His leadership during the 2019 flood kept Kearney safe while strengthening community trust. I am confident we’ve chosen the right person to lead the Patrol and build on its 88-year-old legacy.”

Four candidates were interviewed for the leadership position. Lt. Governor Joe Kelly noted that all were highly qualified.

“It’s encouraging to know that there are many good law enforcement officers in Nebraska capable of fulfilling a role like this,” he said.

Speaking about Waugh in particular, the Lt. Governor said he was very impressed with his experience interacting with federal, state and local government.

“You have to be able to play across the field with everybody in law enforcement. Bryan is someone who can reach across those lines and bring everyone together.”

Senator Stan Clouse, who hired Waugh in 2019 when he was Kearney’s mayor, joked that today felt like a proud dad moment.

“The things that Bryan brought to our city are incredible. What stands out to me most is his professionalism. You can see that in the officers he hired and in the culture that he changed. We are going to miss him in Kearney, and I think the state will be very pleased with the leadership role that Bryan is taking on. He understands policing.”

Originally from West Virginia, Waugh served four years of active duty as a U.S. Air Force security police/law enforcement specialist at Offutt Air Force Base. He had two tours of duty in Southeast Asia during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Southern Watch/Enduring Freedom. He has nearly 32 combined years of law enforcement experience, serving 21 years with the La Vista Police Department, prior to making the move to Kearney.

Waugh holds multiple law enforcement certifications, including through the FBI. He is president of the Police Chiefs Association in Nebraska. Waugh earned his master’s degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma.

“I am incredibly humbled, proud, and honored by the faith Governor Pillen has placed in me to become the 19th colonel of the Nebraska State Patrol. This storied organization's professional men and women are first-class, dedicated, committed, and driven toward providing the highest level of public safety and professional services for the entire state of Nebraska,” said Waugh.

At today’s announcement, Gov. Pillen also took time to highlight the service of Col. Bolduc, who has reached the Patrol’s mandatory retirement age of 60. He has been superintendent since 2017. Gov. Pillen thanked Bolduc “on behalf of every Nebraskan.”

Acknowledging the Governor’s appreciation, Col. Bolduc remarked that it had been an incredible honor to serve as colonel for the State Patrol.

“I’m proud of the work our team has done and the constant effort our troopers, investigators, and professional staff put forth every day to serve Nebraskans. As this chapter of the agency closes and a new one begins under Chief Waugh’s leadership, I have no doubt that our team will remain dedicated to providing excellent public service and our shared mission to keep Nebraska safe.”

“I am eager, motivated, and committed to leading our premier law enforcement organization into the future,” said Waugh. “With enthusiasm, integrity, care, and a strong vision to strengthen our ranks, leverage technology, broaden efficiencies, build on our successes, and embrace our challenges I look forward to getting started. We will honor the past, live in the present, and reimagine our future, together.”

Until Waugh begins his new position in June, Gov. Pillen has appointed Lt. Colonel Jeff Roby to serve as the interim superintendent for the Patrol.