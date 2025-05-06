R3 Stem Cell Opens First Rate New Clinic in Puerto Vallarta Mexico

R3 new logo

R3 Stem Cell is now treating patients at a new clinic in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. The clinic offers a full slate of first rate stem cell and exosome therapies.

R3's mission continues with the Puerto Vallarta clinic, providing the most affordable regenerative therapies that maintain unparalleled quality and safety so patients get the best outcome possible.” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell announced today it has opened a new, first rate clinic in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. As the largest provider of regenerative therapies in the world, R3 Stem Cell continues to expand its footprint with its third clinic in Mexico. Over 26,000 stem cell procedures have been performed globally in the past decade at R3's clinics in seven countries.

With an unparalleled satisfaction rate, R3 will bring the same top notch, quality stem cell treatments to Puerto Vallarta. The clinic is in Joya Hospital, right next to the beach. The expert providers offer all types of stem cell and exosome applications including injections, infusions, nebulizer, intranasal, intrathecal and topical as well. Over 25 customized protocols are utilized depending on each patient's specific conditions.

Regenerative Therapies start at only $3750 USD for 25 million live mesenchymal stem cells. Stem cell treatments are offered for Autism, CP, ALS, MS, Arthritis, Autoimmune Diseases, GI issues, Neurological Conditions, Diabetes, Parkinson's, Stroke, Spinal Cord Injury and more. Every patient receives a free consultation by R3's experienced providers to see if he or she is a candidate and what the recommendation will be.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "R3's mission continues with our new Puerto Vallarta clinic, to provide the most affordable regenerative therapies that maintain the world's highest biologics quality and safety standards so patients achieve the best outcome possible. The Puerto Vallarta stem cell clinic came about due to patient demand. It allows R3 to be more geographically spread throughout Mexico, so patients can enjoy a convenient location right next to the beach!"

R3 Stem Cell offers affordable pricing for patients, and includes ground transportation along with hotel accommodations (with 100 million or more stem cell packages). As the winner of Enterprise World's 2025 Most Trusted Regenerative Company Award, R3 also offers a Price Match Guarantee for comparable quotes. All patients receive a free platelet rich plasma therapy along with an intravenous multivitamin infusion.

In order to sign up for a free consultation, those interested should simply call +1 (888) 988-0515 or email info@r3stemcell.com. R3's YouTube channel has over 900 educational videos along with 200 patient success stories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.