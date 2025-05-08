Amarie Faison - Business Development Specialist

Kotori Technologies Welcomes Amarie Faison as New Business Development Specialist

We are thrilled to have Amarie join our team. His enthusiasm and fresh perspective will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and provide top-tier IT solutions to our clients.” — Neadom Tucker

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kotori Technologies is excited to announce the addition of Amarie Faison to our team as the newest Business Development Specialist. This is a newly created position, marking a new career path for Amarie. We are confident that his fresh perspective and enthusiasm will help drive our business forward.Amarie Faison shared his excitement about the new role: "I’m proud to share that I’ve stepped into a new chapter as a business development specialist at Kotori Technologies, LLC. This role isn’t just about business for me; it’s about building bridges, creating opportunities, and helping businesses grow stronger and more secure. Everything I do is rooted in community. I believe when we connect the right people to the right resources, we all rise together. In this new position, I’ll be using my voice, my heart, and my skills to help organizations feel empowered by technology, not overwhelmed by it. This journey is bigger than me. It’s about showing that no matter where you come from, you can create impact, open doors, and shift the future. I’m honored to keep pushing forward, not just for myself, but for all of us who dare to dream bigger. Thank you for walking this path with me. We’re just getting started. Let’s keep building something beautiful."In this role, Amarie Faison will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, fostering relationships with potential clients, and contributing to the overall growth strategy of the company.Kotori Technologies is committed to delivering innovative and reliable IT services to businesses in the Winston-Salem area and beyond. With the addition of Amarie Faison, we are poised to enhance our capabilities and better serve our clients.For more information about Kotori Technologies and our services, please visit our website.

