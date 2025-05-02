Equator Appliances Launches OAC 4000 Outdoor-Indoor Air Conditioner, Heater, and Fan for Year-Round Climate Control

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the OAC 4000, a 3-in-1 portable climate unit designed for both outdoor and indoor use. Built to withstand a range of environmental conditions, the appliance combines air conditioning, heating, and fan functions in a compact, freestanding design intended for flexible application in settings such as garages, workshops, patios, cabins, and home interiors.

Delivering 10,000 BTUs of cooling and 6,200 BTUs of heating, the OAC 4000 is capable of operating in ambient temperatures ranging from 23°F to 131°F. Its twin cold-air hoses enable users to direct airflow indoors while the unit remains outside, creating versatile setup options that support year-round comfort. The OAC 4000’s all-metal construction, IP24 waterproof rating, and anti-corrosion coating ensure durability under rain, sun, and high humidity.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the unit includes a remote control with sensor cord, adjustable fan speeds, and a timer function. For moisture management, users can select between a 0.8-gallon internal water tank or an included drain hose. The appliance operates at a noise level of 55 dB and uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant.

"The OAC 4000 is engineered for real-world conditions where flexibility, durability, and power are essential," said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. "Whether you're cooling a workshop in the summer or warming a patio in cooler months, this model is built to adapt to your needs."

Additional features include a washable air filter, rotary compressor, and a compact footprint of 22.5 x 18.9 x 11 inches. The unit ships with a protective cover, a 15-foot hot air exhaust kit, and two 10.5-inch cold-air hoses with caps. It requires no installation and can be moved easily using its 360° casters and built-in handle.

The Equator OAC 4000 is available for purchase ($1,259.00) through major retailers including Home Depot, Amazon, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and Walmart.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has developed a reputation for designing innovative, energy-efficient appliances for compact and mobile lifestyles. The company’s diverse product line includes laundry machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, and air conditioners tailored for homes, RVs, and marine use. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.