Stratus Team Celebrates ENR Top 500 Ranking, Expands Market Reach

Stratus Team rises to #214 on ENR Top 500, earns national recognition, and accelerates growth with key acquisitions across core U.S. markets.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC, a fully integrated engineering, architecture, and planning firm established in 2021, is thrilled to announce its ranking at #214 on the prestigious ENR 2025 Top 500 Design Firms list. This marks the third consecutive year Stratus has been recognized, solidifying its position as a leader in delivering innovative, integrated design solutions throughout the United States.The past year has been one of tremendous growth and achievement for Stratus. Since May 2024, Stratus firms have earned several major industry honors, including awards from AIA Miami, SoFla AGC, and the FEFPA Annual Architectural Showcase for projects such as the Miami Beach Art Deco Cultural District Vision Plan, Rolling Oaks Park, Saddle View Elementary School, Innovation High School, and Ammons Middle School. Adding to this impressive list of accolades, Prime Engineering garnered both a state and national award from the American Council of Engineering Companies for their innovative work on the Delta TechOps Engine Overhaul Facility. This national recognition, alongside our climb in the ENR rankings, underscores the expertise and dedication across the Stratus Team.In July 2024, Stratus was acquired by private investment firm Brightstar Capital Partners. Following the acquisition, Michael S. Burke, former Chairman and CEO of AECOM, became Chairman of Stratus’ Board of Directors. Stratus has since accelerated its growth strategy by acquiring Blue Ridge Environmental Consultants, P.A. (BREC), a civil and environmental engineering firm based in North Carolina, and Engineering Strategies, Inc. (ESI), a water and wastewater engineering firm based in Georgia. These strategic acquisitions have expanded Stratus’ service offerings and enhanced its presence across the Mid-Atlantic region.Looking ahead, Stratus plans to continue strengthening its platform through strategic partnerships, investing in top talent and technology, and adapting to meet the evolving needs of its clients and communities.“Our continued rise in the ENR rankings is a testament to the strength of our people, the quality of our work, and the power of our integrated platform,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus. “Through both strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, we’re growing in ways that enhance our ability to serve clients across markets with a full spectrum of services. We’re proud to be creating opportunities for our teams, delivering impactful solutions for clients throughout the nation — and building a firm that’s equipped for the future. The best is yet to come.”About Stratus TeamStratus is an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Formed through the alliance of established firms, Stratus offers a deep bench of industry experts and a collaborative approach to deliver innovative solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle. While Stratus’ focus extends beyond the Southeast U.S., the firm maintains a strategic commitment to serving the high-growth economies of this region. Dedicated to building vibrant communities and fostering the professional growth of its team, Stratus ensures the highest quality service for its public and private sector clients. For more information, please visit www.stratusteam.com

