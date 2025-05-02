Derby Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Offense in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5002259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2025 @ 1224 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 E, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Offense in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Sean Montgomery

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/01/2025 at approximately 1224 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified by Probation & Parole about a possible domestic assault that occurred at a residence on VT Route 58 E in the Town of Lowell, VT. After further investigation, State Police determined the victim was physically assaulted by the offender later identified as, Sean Montgomery, 40 of Lowell, VT in the presence of their child. Montgomery was subsequently arrested and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Montgomery was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. Montgomery is ordered to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/2025 @ 1230 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED