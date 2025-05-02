Derby Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Offense in the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5002259
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/01/2025 @ 1224 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 E, Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Offense in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Sean Montgomery
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/01/2025 at approximately 1224 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified by Probation & Parole about a possible domestic assault that occurred at a residence on VT Route 58 E in the Town of Lowell, VT. After further investigation, State Police determined the victim was physically assaulted by the offender later identified as, Sean Montgomery, 40 of Lowell, VT in the presence of their child. Montgomery was subsequently arrested and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Montgomery was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. Montgomery is ordered to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/2025 @ 1230 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
