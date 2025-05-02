Berlin Barracks / Operation Without Owners Consent / Request For Info
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002777
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 4/29/25 at approximately 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14. Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Operation Without Owners Consent / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Pike Industries Inc
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
During the evening of 4/29/25 at approximately 2100 hours, a heavy duty Pinnacle Mack truck was stolen from Pike Industries on VT Rt 14 in Williamstown. The vehicle was later recovered on the morning of 4/30/25 on East Barre Road in Barre, Vermont. The individual that took the vehicle was captured on the vehicle's interior dash camera.
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual from the dash camera photo. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at the link below.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.