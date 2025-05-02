TEAM Launches Reasonable Suspicion Training to Strengthen Drug and Alcohol Program Management

Tammy Person, VP of Operations, TEAM

Self-paced, DOT-compliant course helps supervisors take action with confidence without disrupting the workday

It’s not enough for supervisors to simply complete training. They need to walk away with the clarity and confidence to act in high-stakes moments.” — Tammy Person, VP of Operations, TEAM

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAM, a leading provider of workforce safety, hiring, and compliance solutions, today announced its new Reasonable Suspicion Training, a mobile-friendly, self-paced course designed to help supervisors recognize signs of impairment and take appropriate, compliant action in real time. Since early 2024, TEAM clients in regulated industries—including transportation, construction, and oil and gas—have adopted the training, and it is now available to companies across all sectors.

The interactive course supports compliance with DOT drug testing requirements and is a core component of TEAM’s full-service approach to employee drug testing services and drug and alcohol program management. With no software to install and no schedules to coordinate, the training can be completed anytime and on any device, making it an ideal fit for distributed and shift-based workforces.

“It’s not enough for supervisors to simply complete training,” said Tammy Person, Vice President of Operations at TEAM. “They need to walk away with the clarity and confidence to act in high-stakes moments. This course equips them to recognize warning signs, respond appropriately and document the situation without disrupting their day-to-day responsibilities.”

Built for busy teams, TEAM’s training avoids traditional lecture-based content in favor of engaging visuals, scenario-based learning and interactive moments that mimic real-world decision-making.

Features include:

- Self-paced, mobile-friendly course delivery

- Clear training paths for both DOT-regulated and general workplace settings

- Instant certification and automated notifications

- Friendly characters, visual guides and real-time corrective feedback

The training is part of TEAM’s broader suite of screening and safety solutions, which help employers manage everything from background checks to ongoing drug testing programs. Whether supporting pre-employment screening, contractor oversight or frontline supervisor readiness, TEAM gives organizations the tools they need to build safer, more accountable workplaces.

To learn more about TEAM’s Reasonable Suspicion Training, visit https://teamqualify.com/rst-for-supervisors

About TEAM

TEAM is a nationally accredited provider of background screening, drug and alcohol testing, and compliance monitoring. For more than 25 years, TEAM has helped employers in regulated industries safeguard their people, operations, and reputations. Today, businesses across industries trust TEAM’s in-house experts for fast, accurate screening backed by responsive, world-class service. Accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and honored six years running as one of The Oklahoman’s Top Workplaces, TEAM is a trusted partner for building safer, stronger workplaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.