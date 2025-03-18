ULE Group Appoints Danielle Pirrone as President & COO

ULE Group

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ULE Group, a national leader in electrical, power, and lighting supply distribution, is pleased to announce the promotion of Danielle Pirrone to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (PCOO). Pirrone, who joined ULE Group in 2016 as Vice President of Operations, and has served as the company’s COO since 2018, will now take on expanded responsibilities with a focus on overall vision and strategy while continuing to manage daily operations.

“We are thrilled to promote Danielle Pirrone to President and COO," said Steven Goldman, Chief Executive Officer of ULE Group. "As CEO, I will remain focused on the strategic direction of ULE Group and am excited to continue to work closely with both Danielle and Spencer Steinhaus, our Chief Sales Officer. Together, we will drive long-term growth and further strengthen our position as one of the nation’s top distributors,” said Goldman.

In her nine years at ULE Group, Pirrone has implemented processes and strategies that have transformed the way ULE Group operates as a company. From optimizing operations to strengthening synergy across departments, Pirrone has played a pivotal role in shaping the success of ULE Group. Beyond her achievements, Pirrone’s natural ability as a collaborator sets a high standard for professionalism, dedication, and excellence across ULE Group. She leads by example, fostering a culture of teamwork and innovation. In her new role as President & COO, Pirrone will continue to advance ULE Group’s commitment to excellence.

"I am excited to take on this new role at ULE Group," said Danielle Pirrone. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of ULE and working with the most talented team in the business. Together we will achieve great things!”

To explore ULE Group’s comprehensive range of solutions and products, visit https://www.ulegroup.com/.

