Batteries hold promise of clean, reliable Texas energy, if problems can be ...

The fast-growing technology improves the usefulness of wind and solar power.

This story by MIT Environmental Solutions Journalism Fellow Phil Jankowski was originally published in The Dallas Morning News, where it appears with additional photos and resources.

When last year’s scorching summer pushed electricity demand to feverish heights, Texas power users were spared from conservation measures with help from a little-known but fast-growing sector of the state grid — batteries.

Stacked in arrays the size of trailer trucks, these industrial-strength batteries collect power when demand is low, then release it when consumption needs rise.

Texas is at the leading edge of this emerging sector, accounting for about 3% of the world’s industrial-scale batteries in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency and ERCOT, which runs the state’s power grid.

Batteries potentially have a positive effect on two fronts.

For one, they are considered by climate scientists to be an effective tool in reducing carbon emissions and thus combating climate change that has contributed to devastating weather events in Texas and threatens to impose severe drought. At the same time, some energy analysts believe batteries can be a linchpin of Texas’ energy future — stabilizing the state’s power grid as weather-dependent wind and solar power generate a larger share of electricity in Texas.

“Solar and storage solved the Texas summer,” said Stephanie Smith, chief operations officer of Eolian, a battery storage company that built a 100-megawatt battery site in northwest Fort Worth. “We’re keeping the lights on and keeping it affordable.”

Eolian’s Chisholm Grid site supplied about 25% of the state grid’s battery storage when it switched on three years ago. Today, it accounts for less than 1% of an energy sector that has exploded in Texas.

As demand for reliable, clean energy grows — especially with power-hungry data centers on the rise — the state is now second only to California in total battery storage capacity. But along with batteries’ promise come supply chain limits, fire risks and the impression that battery sites make for bad neighbors.

The future of batteries in Texas also depends on whether the state’s GOP-dominated political leaders, who tend to favor natural gas power plants, can accept the technology as a source of reliable electricity.

Economic and environmental promise of batteries

Battery storage offers a compelling economic model: Buy electricity when it’s cheap and store it to sell when prices rise.

Batteries can charge during off-peak hours, when demand is low and electricity prices bottom out. On a mild mid-November day in 2024, for instance, some Texas batteries charged up in the morning while electricity cost $2.08 per megawatt-hour and sold it back for $134 that evening.

Brandt Vermillion, an analyst for the battery storage research firm Modo Energy who focuses on ERCOT, estimated that about 30% of batteries in Texas make money this way. His firm’s analysis found the growth in battery capacity has caused average peak daily energy prices to shrink by about 75%, a price savings that can be passed on to all Texans.

ERCOT’s free market philosophy rewards power providers that have electricity available when demand is high and reserves are scarce. Batteries can take advantage of this, sparking an industry sector that has made the state’s power grid more resilient, Austin-based energy analyst Doug Lewin said.

“We can charge them with solar and then discharge when things are scarce,” Lewin said.

Batteries can potentially reduce the state’s dependence on power plants fueled by natural gas and coal, which account for about 22% of carbon emissions in Texas, according to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality estimates.

The International Energy Agency has called battery storage the “linchpin in delivering clean energy.”

“Reducing emissions and getting on track to meet international energy and climate targets will hinge on whether the world can scale up batteries fast enough,” Faith Birol, director of the agency, wrote in an April 2024 report that concluded battery storage must grow sixfold by 2030 to meet worldwide renewable energy goals set at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

In Texas, the storage capacity of industrial-strength batteries has more than tripled in the past 18 months.

The challenges: supply chains, safety and regulation

About 50 miles northwest of San Antonio lies Comfort, an unincorporated community of about 2,200 people where battery storage developments are planned near an electrical substation along a two-lane road.

Being close to power grid infrastructure makes the Flat Rock Creek Road area attractive to battery developers, but nearby residents are adamantly opposed, said Kendall County Commissioner Chad Carpenter, whose precinct includes the site.

Comfort residents “weren’t interested in the tax revenue. They weren’t interested in anything positive that they could bring,” Carpenter said.

Instead, nearby residents focused on fire danger, a prominent concern due to incidents like a January blaze at a California battery storage facility owned by Irving-based Vistra.

That fire, at one of the world’s largest battery storage facilities, prompted evacuations of about 1,200 people, burned for two days and destroyed about 55% of the facility’s batteries. Area residents reported feeling ill, and a California state agency’s soil samples later detected heavy metals suspected to be from thousands of charred lithium-ion batteries. Further testing later found no elevated levels of metals associated with the fire in soil.

Vistra CEO Jim Burke said during a Feb. 27 conference call with investors that the company was “grateful there were no injuries and the event was managed safely by our team and first responders.” A statement from the company on its battery storage operations, which include two sites in Texas, said Vistra puts safety first.

“As a company, safety is Vistra’s number one priority — for our people, our communities, and the environment,” Vistra said in an emailed statement. “This begins in the development and design process with site selection, equipment selection, and prevention, detection, and mitigation strategies.”

Worldwide, the number of fires at battery storage sites has declined even as their deployment has risen sharply, according to the energy research group EPRI. No incidents have occurred in Texas.

Fire protection systems are continuously improving and prioritized at every stage of development, Eolian’s Smith said. More effective water-based fire suppression systems, previously unused for lithium-ion batteries because of fears they would make fires worse, are now widely adopted as an industry standard. Industry experts have also pointed to newer and safer battery designs and chemical makeups that reduce fire risk.

State Rep. Wes Virdell, R-Brady, represents Comfort and filed House Bill 1378 to give counties the power to ban battery storage facilities from locating within 500 yards of adjacent properties without the consent of neighboring landowners.

Virdell said developers of battery storage facilities in his district have taken advantage of limited development regulations in unincorporated rural areas. Local political leaders have little recourse to stop the site’s construction as long as it complies with local land-use regulations.

As long as the developer follows the rules, Virdell said, government intervention would invite litigation.

“What they are doing is a total a--hole move,” he said. “It goes back to the old saying, ‘Good fences make good neighbors.’ These people have not been good neighbors.”

The developer of the Comfort site, New York-based Key Capture Energy, declined to comment.

State Rep. Ellen Troxclair, R-Lakeway, has filed legislation requiring battery storage developers to obtain construction permits from the Public Utility Commission. If House Bill 1343 becomes law, batteries would be the only power-providing developments subject to Public Utility Commission approval before beginning construction.

(Under federal law, developers of natural gas and coal power plants that emit air pollution must get permits from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality before beginning construction. Battery and renewable developments generally do not need these permits because they do not emit air pollution or greenhouse gases.)

Production of utility-scale batteries continues to suffer from supply-chain issues compounded by geopolitics. China produces about 85% of battery cells worldwide and processes more than 50% of the lithium and cobalt needed for their production.

Current battery technology relies on lithium, which can be found in abundance in only a few other locations, such as Australia and South Africa.

Will ending subsidies kill batteries’ rise?

Texas energy experts say tax subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 boosted batteries in Texas and beyond. Touted by the Biden administration as the most significant climate law in history, the act included incentives to build stand-alone battery arrays like Eolian’s Chisholm Grid.

Tax credits on 30% of the investment cost of building a battery storage facility can grow as high as 70% if certain conditions are met. Companies can use the credit to offset tax bills or sell it to other companies for a quick buck.

Before the 2022 law, battery storage arrays needed to be coupled with renewable energy to receive tax incentives. More than 80% of industrial-scale batteries in Texas switched on after the Inflation Reduction Act became law.

President Donald Trump has vowed to gut the Inflation Reduction Act and on his first day in office canceled many of the law’s grant programs, although tax incentives for batteries have thus far remained intact.

Despite the shaky political ground for government incentives, the International Energy Agency predicts battery storage paired with renewable energy will be one of the most cost-effective new sources of electricity, even if federal subsidies are cut.

Lewin, the Texas energy analyst, was less optimistic.

“Growth would slow down significantly but not down to zero,” he said. “Repealing the tax credits would definitely raise energy bills. Note that the investment tax credit is now available to nuclear, geothermal and all zero-emission generation as well. It would slow down those industries too.”