12.307 Weather and Climate Laboratory

A leveled cylinder is filled with water, covered by a lid, and left standing for several days. Attached to the small hole at the center of the cylinder is a hose (also filled with water and stopped by a rubber bung) which hangs down into a pail of water.

This course engages students in projects involving rotating tank laboratory experiments, analysis of data on the sphere, and report writing and presentation. Project themes explore fundamentals of climate science and make contact points with major contemporary environmental challenges facing mankind. Topics include heat and moisture transport in the atmosphere; weather and weather extremes; aerosols, dust, and atmospheric pollution; and ocean circulation and transport and plastics in the ocean. Students gain practical experience in interpreting noisy, imperfect datasets and develop essential skills in both written and oral scientific communication.

Instructors: Talia Tamarin-Broksky, John Marshall

