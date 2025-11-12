Curriculum Resources from the Climate, Environment, and Sustainability Infu...

The MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative’s Climate, Environment, and Sustainability Infusion Fellowship (CESIF) launched in February 2023 to empower faculty across MIT to cross their disciplinary boundaries and embed topics of climate science, the environment, and sustainability (CES) into the regular undergraduate curriculum.

By infusing CES topics into regular undergraduate subjects, MIT students were introduced to the critical challenges facing society today and the pathways toward planetary sustainability tomorrow.

The fellowship had a duration of two years, continuing until the spring of 2025. It provided faculty with funding and opportunities to build community in a cohort of faculty and instructors across disciplines, to engage in monthly meetings to learn about innovative CES content knowledge and pedagogical methodologies, to work with CES area experts and speakers, to workshop new instructional material, to get feedback from peers and ESI staff and visiting experts, to work closely with peer fellows for additional accountability and feedback, and to have access to a shared online platform for instructional support.

This initial OCW publication includes resources for these subjects:

Instructors: Chris Rabe, Jonathan Bloom, Mary Ellen Wiltrout, Katrina LaCurts, Themistoklis Sapsis

