As climate change pushes dry weather east, striking changes are coming to D...

The shifting climate line, dry to the west and wet to the east, could bring a new era of extended drought to Dallas-Fort Worth.

This story by MIT Environmental Solutions Journalism Fellow Phil Jankowski was originally published in The Dallas Morning News, where it appears with additional photos and resources.

In 1879, explorer and geologist John Wesley Powell reported one of the planet’s most striking climate transitions — a curiosity of nature that’s about to have significant repercussions in Dallas and much of Texas.

Powell, the first non-Indigenous person to canoe the Grand Canyon, observed a nearly straight line across the spine of the U.S. that marks a stark divide between east and west, shaping how this country developed.

Stretching along the 100th meridian — a line of longitude running roughly from Laredo to Bottineau, N.D. — Powell’s line marks a somewhat abrupt climate shift: arid and harsh to the west, wetter and more fertile to the east.

The demarcation, affecting everything from population density to crops, is particularly stark in Texas.

Amarillo, Lubbock and El Paso fall on the west side of the line, while the vast majority of the state’s population resides to the east in the state’s largest cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston and Austin.

“It’s very unusual,” Columbia University climatologist Richard Seager said of the dramatic change marked by the 100th meridian. “The only other one that’s a straight line is Sahel, the region between the savannah in western Africa and the Sahara.”

Powell’s observation, however, has given way to a new realization. Because of climate change, the U.S. climate line is no longer tied to the 100th meridian. It has shifted east — pushing hot and dry winds toward Texas’ largest cities and affecting agriculture and industry. Some climatologists theorize Dallas has already been swallowed by the dry line, bringing with it an increased frequency of severe weather and drought.

That shift presents a challenge for Texas lawmakers, who have been hesitant to embrace measures that would reduce carbon emissions contributing to climate change and the increased frequency of severe weather events, but who also are mindful of the need to provide stable and abundant sources of water and energy for a growing population.

”There’s going to be a lot of thinking about how to be far more efficient and smart in water use,” said Seager, who has authored two studies on Powell’s observations. “It does look like there is a looming crisis emerging.”

In the past century, the average annual temperature of Dallas has risen by as much as 3 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service, while statewide average temperatures increased 1.5 degrees. Worldwide, 2024 was the hottest year ever recorded, while in Dallas it tied for the hottest year on record.

Although temperatures are subtly higher, the impact can be significant on complex weather systems, producing more frequent severe storms, flooding, volatile winters and extended droughts that have lengthened wildfire seasons.

In Texas, climate change’s symptoms can be felt in polar vortex invasions, hailstorms, wildfires and hurricanes, all of which scientists say are becoming more frequent and destructive — a trend expected to intensify as the planet warms.

What’s in store for Dallas?

University of Texas at Austin climatologist Jay Banner believes Dallas and the urban communities that line Interstate 35 will find themselves on the dry side of the 100th meridian climate line by the end of the century.

Banner has written numerous studies on the effects of West Texas’ dry climate moving east. His projections indicate if climate change continues unabated, places such as Dallas will see unprecedented drought and sharp increases to the number of days topping 100 degrees.

During a 2023 lecture at Baylor University, Banner pointed to 2011, an extremely hot and dry year of widespread Texas wildfires, including a Bastrop County blaze that destroyed more than 1,600 homes and killed two people.

The summer of 2011 is a “harbinger of what is yet to come,” said Banner.

A 2020 research paper whose authors include Banner and State Climatologist John W. Nielsen-Gammon predicted Texas will see droughts worse than any experienced in the past 1,000 years. Coupled with projected population increases, Texas’ water supply for agriculture and human consumption likely will become less reliable, the paper said.

The Dallas area can expect an additional 60 days a year with temperatures of 100 degrees or higher by the end of the century, according to the U.S. Global Change Research Program. Dallas has averaged about 24 days above 100 annually since 2000, according to the National Weather Service.

Banner said the summer season would stretch from April to November.

Rising disasters

While the most dire predicted consequences are decades away, climatologists say potentially devastating effects of climate change already are present in Texas.

A warming Atlantic Ocean has created a lengthier and more active hurricane season, putting the Texas Gulf Coast at increased risk.

West Texas is dealing with a decade-long drought that has produced an extended wildfire season.

In winter, a weakened polar jet stream is theorized to be the culprit behind more frequent and fierce winter storms, such as the extended 2021 freeze that killed more than 200 Texans.

Last July, Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Matagorda County, becoming the quickest-forming Category 5 hurricane in history.

And, in February 2024, the state’s largest wildfire on record reduced 1 million acres of the Panhandle to ashes.

In the 1980s, Texas averaged one or two natural disasters a year that caused more than $1 billion in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The upward trend in the decades since has been significant. Consider these findings, adjusted for inflation:

The 1990s and 2000s recorded an average of two to three $1 billion-plus disasters a year.

In the 2010s, billion-dollar disasters rose to 6.2 annually.

In 2024, 20 natural disasters caused an estimated total of $20 billion to $50 billion in damage.

The national numbers are equally stark.

“NOAA said that we had a $1 billion storm every three to four months in the 1980s. In [2023], we had one every 12 days,” said Steven Rothstein, managing director of the Ceres Accelerator for Sustainable Capital Markets, a nonprofit that advocates for sustainable investment practices in the finance industry.

Insurance companies have taken note of the changes caused by climate change — and Texans are paying the price.

From 2015 to 2023, the average home insurance premium in Texas rose just over $1,000 — a 57% increase, according to the latest Texas Department of Insurance data.

Texas is a far cry from Florida and California, where many large insurers have stopped offering policies. At a recent hearing at the Texas Capitol, the head of the state’s insurance department said more companies have entered the Texas market.

But that does not mean insurance companies are writing more policies.

The Texas Fair Plan Association, the state-run insurer of last resort for homeowners turned down by private insurance companies, has seen the number of policies it writes increase substantially in recent years — along with its financial exposure.

The number of Fair Plan policies written in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties doubled last year. Statewide, the number of Fair Plan policies rose 57% last year, doubling the value of property now insured by the state to nearly $33 billion.

State-backed insurance programs are intended to operate on a self-contained budget. Should the Fair Plan run out of money, the cost of paying claims would be shared by all companies that sell home insurance in Texas, with higher premiums passed on to homeowners.

The state’s other home insurance program, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, saw its entire $480 million reserve wiped out by Hurricane Beryl. The coastal insurance provider now expects to spend 60% of its revenue from premiums on reinsurance — insurance for insurance companies.

That means less money to pay out claims. If a hurricane this year hits the 14 coastal counties covered by TWIA, there’s a good chance claim costs would trickle down to all homeowners in Texas, including North Texans who live hundreds of miles from the Gulf Coast.

To be sure, the increased frequency of natural disasters is not the only factor. Higher insurance premiums also are due to rising property values and homebuilding materials.

In Galveston, retired insurance agent Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon said firefighters, police officers and teachers struggle to stay on the island due to rising insurance costs.

“It’s really sad,” Tarlton-Shannon said. “Most of them live off the island. The people that work at the port, they live off the island. And, you know, we want them to be here.”

Galveston’s sleepy, small-town vibe attracted retired fiberglass salesman Robert Reeger and his wife, Jo-Anne, to the island. They visited with their children for years. A little less than three years ago, they bought their retirement home there — a sun-bleached pastel yellow home built in 1905.

Now, Reeger worries about whether they will be able to stay after their home insurance premiums have skyrocketed to $15,000 a year — $6,600 of which is for a state-backed wind insurance plan.

“I’m on a fixed income,” he said, “and the insurance rates just keep, keep moving up.”

“We’re getting ready to have a good crisis coming up,” Tarlton-Shannon said. “We have to figure something out to resolve the issue.”

The moving line

It’s been a little over a year since the Smokehouse Creek Fire tore through more than 1 million acres in the Panhandle, killing three and destroying 138 homes and businesses. About $1 billion was lost.

Fifty-three structures burned to the ground in sparsely populated Hemphill County, where cows outnumbered people 7-to-1 before the fire. Local Agrilife Extension Officer Andy Holloway said everyone knows someone who lost a home.

“It’s been a rough deal,” Holloway said.

When the fire began Feb. 26, 2024, Holloway estimated there were about 20,000 head of Black Angus beef cattle in Hemphill County. About half remain after the fire killed thousands and required many more to be euthanized or taken to slaughter.

Rancher Dale Jenkins lost 24 cattle in the fire. It will cost him about $300,000 in lost revenue over the next two to three years.

The cattle he raises are not meant for slaughter. Their genetic line is meticulously managed from the three heifers his father first brought to their land, known as the Littlerobe Angus Ranch, about 60 years ago. They are bred to thrive in the sometimes harsh conditions of the Panhandle. It means their loss constitutes something more significant than the death of any livestock.

“Not only did I lose cows, but I lost part of the family,” Jenkins said, “because that’s how deeply connected we are with what we do.”

The ranching community, centered around the city of Canadian, has not recovered.

It should have been a good year for ranchers there. The market for beef is good.

But for ranchers in and around Canadian, those high prices are a hindrance to buying replacement cattle. Even if cattle were cheap, much of the grass hasn’t grown back. What’s more, fences destroyed by the fire cost triple what they cost back in 2017 when the last wildfire came through, Holloway said.

Many in the ranching community have received a lot of aid since the fire. It’s kept most afloat, even if it remains a daily struggle, Jenkins said. “You can see in folks’ eyes that some are really struggling,” he said.

That became most acute in March, when high winds and drought led to very dangerous wildfire conditions. One broke out about 30 miles from his ranch. The smoke drifted over the Southern Plains. The fire was contained, but the tensions were hardly kept in check.

“It just does something to you. It triggers emotions that a lot of people are still dealing with,” Jenkins said, describing the toll on the community as something akin to PTSD. “It just puts everyone on edge.”

The Texas House special committee that investigated the fire had stark predictions for the Panhandle.

“Texas has experienced a growing trend in the magnitude and intensity of wildfires across the state,” the report said. “Fire seasons are growing longer, and the fires are larger and more destructive.”

As the dry line moves further east, higher temperatures and less precipitation will continue to suck the soil dry. Fires will increase in frequency and destruction. Short grasses might give way to scraggly shrubs.

In short, an area of Texas that Holloway considers part of the Southern Plains’ breadbasket could no longer be viable for ranching.

Seager, the climatologist at Columbia University’s Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory who led the study on the 100th meridian’s shift, said the agricultural effects will be felt far beyond Texas’ ranchlands.

An increasingly arid climate will make farming more expensive, raising consumer prices. Areas ripe for corn and moisture-dependent crops will likely transition to wheat. Farms will consolidate as economies of scale force smaller farms to be sold, Seager’s study concluded.

Finding a way forward

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions will be critical to limiting the effects of climate change and to slowing the eastward march of the arid 100th meridian as temperatures warm.

Aggressive mitigation efforts to curb climate change, however, face intense political challenges. In the foreseeable future, Texas will likely continue to lead in carbon emissions. Yet as political skepticism to climate change persists, economic forces are trumping political opposition.

Texas has emerged as an improbable clean energy leader and now leads the nation in industrial-scale wind and solar power. Battery storage has become a key component of the Texas grid that partners with renewable energy to increase the electricity supply and the reliability of the power grid.

Politicians also are exploring climate solutions without framing them as such. For example, an effort to bolster a long-dormant source of clean energy — nuclear power — has in the past 12 months gained political momentum, bolstered by GOP leaders focused on its potential to meet the state’s growing energy demands.

“It’s not very productive to debate whether or not climate change is happening,” said state Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, who leads the bipartisan Texas Energy and Climate Caucus in the Legislature. “It’s productive to look at how we handle adaptability to the increased challenges we have because of extreme weather events and changing weather patterns. And that’s where we should focus.”