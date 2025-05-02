Refundy revolutionizes e-commerce by automating 90% of seller tasks, emerging as a key global automation partner

Jaekyeum Kim, COO of Refundy Promotional banner on Refundy’s official website Example use case of Refundy

Refundy automates 90% of e-commerce seller tasks with AI, helping global sellers boost efficiency and focus on growth amid rising online orders.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global e-commerce market rapidly expands, sellers are overwhelmed by dozens to hundreds of daily orders, bogged down by inefficient tasks such as repetitive price monitoring, refund processing, and customer service. Refundy , a startup founded to solve these structural inefficiencies, is drawing attention with an AI-based automation solution that replaces over 90% of seller tasks.Founded in 2025, Refundy was born from its founder’s firsthand experience in proxy purchasing and global selling. Aiming to transform the reality where sellers spend most of their day on repetitive operations, Refundy built an AI agent-based system that automates the entire workflow, from price monitoring and refund calculation to customer notifications. Its solution primarily targets sellers who source products from major global marketplaces like Amazon, AliExpress, and Temu. It resells them on Korean platforms like Coupang and Smart Store and international sellers on Shopify, eBay, and Amazon.At the core of Refundy is its “AI-powered automatic refund solution.” Sellers often face refund requests or margin losses when a product’s price drops within a certain period after the sale.To address this, Refundy tracks real-time price fluctuations on major platforms, automatically calculates the refund amount, and notifies the customer when a price drop occurs post-sale. This feature was inspired by the founder’s experience as a seller, dealing with frequent price drops and customer complaints multiple times daily. The conviction that automating each repetitive task for each product and customer would allow sellers to focus on strategy and business growth became the starting point for Refundy.Within just three months of launch, Refundy was adopted by over 1,000 sellers. Most of them have reported automating more than 90% of their operations. It has received positive feedback in terms of both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, with a user retention rate of 85%. “We are building a system where sellers can run their businesses without lifting a finger,” said COO Jaekyeum Kim. “Refundy’s vision is to provide true time freedom.”Refundy was developed with a global market focus from the outset, selecting the U.S. and Japan as its initial target markets. The U.S. is home to large platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Shopify, which are in high demand and have an understanding of automation solutions. With consumer behavior and platform environments similar to Korea, Japan is seen as a good product-market fit. Refundy is also preparing to expand into Southeast Asia and Europe, accelerating entry through partnerships with local seller communities, marketing agencies, and logistics automation firms.This growth potential has quickly attracted attention in the global investment market. Following its beta launch, Refundy secured funding from Singapore-based early-stage investor Antler, laying the groundwork for international expansion. It conducts PoC (proof-of-concept) collaborations with sellers in the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia. It is rapidly enhancing its product based on real-world usage data.As a technology-driven SaaS startup, Refundy strategically chose Pangyo as its base. “Pangyo is a tech hub dense with IT companies and developer talent, making it the ideal environment for developing AI-based solutions and scaling globally,” explained Kim. Its proximity to Seoul also facilitates smooth collaboration with domestic and international partners and investors, providing a flexible foundation to adapt to fast-changing e-commerce trends.Refundy aims to become the standard for automation solutions for global sellers. Beyond improving efficiency, it seeks to expand its role as a partner that helps sellers escape repetitive operations and focus on more critical strategic decisions. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator ’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Interview with Jaekyeum Kim, COO of Refundy

