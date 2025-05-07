PwC and Cynalytica Announce Strategic Partnership to Define the Next Frontier in Industrial Cybersecurity

PwC and Cynalytica Announce Strategic Partnership

PwC and Cynalytica enter a strategic partnership marking a significant evolution in securing critical infrastructure operational technology (OT) environments.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At GISEC Global 2025, PwC and Cynalytica announced a strategic partnership that marks a significant evolution in how critical infrastructure organizations secure legacy and hybrid operational technology (OT) environments.With industrial sectors facing increased cyber-physical risk and regulatory pressure, the collaboration brings together PwC’s global leadership in ICS/OT cybersecurity and Cynalytica’s breakthrough technology that provides passive, real-time visibility into analog, serial, and Ethernet-based communications, an ICS/OT blind spot long ignored by traditional solutions.“OT threats are evolving fast, targeting overlooked vulnerabilities in legacy infrastructure. As IT and OT systems converge, organisations need to move quickly to stay resilient. Through our partnership with Cynalytica, we’re unlocking breakthrough visibility and redefining how critical infrastructure is protected—building trust, accelerating preparedness, and staying ahead of what’s next.”, Clinton Firth, Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Partner, PwC Middle EastFounded in the U.S., Cynalytica has earned trust from the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and national intelligence programs, and is now poised for global expansion. The company’s flagship platform is designed to operate fail-safe within sensitive environments, offering true visibility across legacy ICS and hybrid OT networks without disrupting operations.“Cynalytica was founded to protect what others overlooked, the seemingly invisible layers of industrial infrastructure where traditional cybersecurity fails,” said Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica. “We are proud to announce a strategic partnership that brings this mission to scale. Together, we are enabling critical infrastructure operators worldwide to gain passive, real-time visibility without compromising operations.Strategic Goals of the Partnership Include:Scaling deployment of Cynalytica’s platform across PwC’s global critical infrastructure clientsEnhancing threat detection and forensic capabilities in complex ICS/OT environmentsSupporting compliance with international standards and national cybersecurity mandatesThe announcement at GISEC Global marks the beginning of an expanded collaboration across regions including North America, Europe and the Middle East.About PwCAt PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 149 countries with more than 370,000 people who are committed to delivering quality assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 12,000 people. ( www.pwc.com/me ).PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.© 2025 PwC. All rights reservedAbout CynalyticaCynalytica is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company specializing in industrial control system protection. The Cynalytica AnalytICS Platform enables safe, passive monitoring of serial, analog, and IP-based systems in real time. Cynalytica supports national defense, energy, and transportation sectors with mission-critical cyber-physical security.Learn more at: www.cynalytica.com Media Contact:PwCDana SafawiDana.safawi@pwc.com

