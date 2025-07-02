Cynalytica Launches CyRenLAB™: A Critical Leap Forward in Industrial Cybersecurity Amid Evolving Threats

CyRenLAB for ICS/OT (L0-L5)

Cynalytica Launches CyRenLAB™: A Critical Leap Forward in (ICS/OT) Industrial Cybersecurity Amid Evolving Threats

“CyRenLAB is a strategic enabler in helping operators strengthen their cyber resilience through practical, experience-driven training,”.” — Clinton Firth, Digital Partner at PwC Middle East

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cynalytica Launches CyRenLAB ™: A Critical Leap Forward in Industrial Cybersecurity Amid Evolving ThreatsCynalytica, a pioneering innovator in cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT), today announced the release of CyRenLAB™, an industry changing platform designed to help solve one of the industry’s most critical challenges: achieving true visibility, monitoring and analysis into all ICS/OT communications.Amid escalating geopolitical tensions and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), critical infrastructure has never been under greater threat. Sophisticated cyber adversaries increasingly target not just IT networks, but the physical systems that underpin national economies and public safety. Meanwhile, the emergence of AI-driven attack techniques has further raised the stakes, making the need for comprehensive monitoring and analysis of industrial environments more urgent than ever.Yet for many operators, vast portions of industrial networks remain blind spots. Legacy protocols, particularly analog and serial communications, often escape detection by conventional cybersecurity tools focused solely on modern IP networks.CyRenLAB changes that paradigm.“In the past, the question was simply how to segment and secure industrial networks from cyberattacks,” said Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica. “Today, the challenge is far more complex. We are contending not only with nation-state threats but also with AI-powered attacks that can learn, adapt, and exploit unseen vulnerabilities in industrial processes. CyRenLAB is designed to give operators the complete visibility they need to address this new era of threats.”CyRenLAB is the first hands-on research, validation, and training laboratory capable of capturing, analyzing, and simulating the entire spectrum of ICS/OT communications including analog, serial, and Ethernet networks in a single unified environment. This unprecedented level of insight enables security teams to learn how to detect subtle anomalies, investigate suspicious activity, and proactively defend against advanced cyber-physical attacks.CyRenLAB is already finding adoption on the global stage. Through Cynalytica’s strategic partnership with PwC Middle East , the platform is actively used to train infrastructure operators across the Gulf region, an area of heightened strategic importance for critical energy and industrial assets. Building on this momentum, Cynalytica is expanding CyRenLAB into Eastern Europe this month, delivering advanced capabilities to regions modernizing their industrial infrastructure amid evolving geopolitical and cyber risks.“CyRenLAB is a strategic enabler in helping operators strengthen their cyber resilience through practical, experience-driven training,” said Clinton Firth, Digital Partner at PwC Middle East. “In today’s evolving threat landscape, solutions like CyRenLAB are critical to safeguarding national infrastructure and ensuring operational continuity.”Key benefits of CyRenLAB include:• Improved ICS/OT Visibility: Capture and analyze industrial traffic across all layers, including legacy analog and serial protocols that traditional tools cannot see.• Real-World Simulation: Emulate industrial processes and cyber-physical attacks in a safe environment to validate defenses and train personnel.• Hands-On Training: Build operator and security team readiness through practical exercises replicating real-world attack scenarios.• Research and Innovation: Enable threat research and innovation to stay ahead of rapidly evolving attack techniques, including those leveraging AI.As industrial systems become increasingly digitized and interconnected, blind spots in ICS/OT environments can no longer be tolerated. CyRenLAB empowers organizations to bridge the visibility gap, helping safeguard essential services that underpin economic stability, public safety, and national security.“Complete visibility into industrial operations isn’t optional it is the foundation for protecting critical infrastructure in a world where threats are faster, smarter, and more determined than ever,” Robinson added. “CyRenLAB helps give operators the knowledge and tools they need to stay ahead.”Cynalytica welcomes inquiries from enterprises, technology partners, and stakeholders seeking innovative approaches to protecting critical infrastructure from emerging cyber and AI-driven threats.For more information about CyRenLAB, visit: https://cynalytica.com/cyrenlab/ About CynalyticaCynalytica is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company specializing in industrial control system protection. The Cynalytica AnalytICS Platform enables safe, passive monitoring of serial, analog, and IP-based systems in real time. Cynalytica is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company specializing in industrial control system protection. The Cynalytica AnalytICS Platform enables safe, passive monitoring of serial, analog, and IP-based systems in real time. Cynalytica supports national defense, energy, and transportation sectors with mission-critical cyber-physical security. Its technologies deliver the monitoring, analysis, and training capabilities essential to protecting the world's critical infrastructure from cyber-physical threats and emerging AI-driven risks. Learn more at: https:// www.cynalytica.com

About PwC Middle EastAt PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We are a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with 12,000 people. ( www.pwc.com/me ). PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details. © 2025 PwC. All rights reserved

