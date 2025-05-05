Legal Automation Group, LLC Launches MyLegal™ Version 3.0

Customer feedback plays an important role in the evolution of MyLegal’s UI. This input, along with our design team’s creativity has resulted in an experience even the most novice of users can navigate” — Jim Tate, CEO MyLegal

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Automation Group, LLC (LAGL), the developers of MyLegal™, announced today the release of version 3.0 of MyLegal’s Legal Front Door™ and Gen AI & Automation Platform.MyLegal is an innovative solution for overwhelmed and under-resourced legal departments. It combines automated workflows accessed through a centralized, collaborative portal, with self-service functionalities, and is comprised of more than 30 of the most sought-after legal department work processes.MyLegal’s all-in-one solution combines a Legal Front Door with an Enterprise Grade Low Code/No Code Automation Platform, Gen AI, DMS and CLM-lite capabilities to enable legal departments to automate complex legal processes/use cases that previously were not possible.MyLegal is proving to be the fastest and most cost-effective approach for legal department process automation resulting in unparalleled productivity and efficiency gains and enhanced customer service.“When deploying any legal software technology, one of the keys to widespread adoption is to deliver best-in-class user experiences. We hear this over and over from our clients,” said Jim Tate, Co-Founder and CEO at Legal Automation Group. “Customer feedback has played an important role in the evolution of MyLegal’s user interface. This input, along with our design team’s creativity has resulted in an experience that even the most novice of users can navigate, without training. We continue to challenge ourselves to stay out front with this part of our offering.”A few examples of the enhancements in version 3.0 include: 1) Enhanced Dynamic Site Navigation 2) Redesigned Task User Interface 3) Personalized Task Management Views 4) Ticket Discussion Collaboration 5) Discussion Monitoring 6) Enhanced Administration Management Utilities.Please visit us at the CLOC Global Institute, May 5-8 at the Aria Hotel and Conference Center, Las Vegas, Booth #903, or contact us here to book a one-on-one preview.Legal Automation Group (LAGL) helps legal departments and law firms of all sizes transform their organizations based on decades of experience and next generation technology platforms that can be quickly and cost effectively configured to solve even the most challenging scenarios.MyLegal is changing the face of legal operations departments, and enabling them to reduce burdensome activities, improve collaboration, become more efficient, and reduce costs. For more information on Legal Automation Group and MyLegal visit www.my-legal.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.