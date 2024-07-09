Hyperion Research Recognizes MyLegal™ as a MarketView™ Advanced Solution for Corporate Legal Departments
As one of the designated MarketView™ Advanced Solutions, MyLegal’s Legal Front Door and AI/Automation platform will play an important role in that transformational effort”EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Dorado Hills-based Legal Automation Group, LLC, and its award-winning legal automation software MyLegal™, was recognized as a MarketView™ Advanced Solution in Hyperion Research, an Epiq company’s, recently released MarketView™ Report on Low/No Code Workflow Automation for Corporate Legal Departments.
— Catherine J. Moynihan, Sr. Director, Strategy at Hyperion Research
This report is a comprehensive review of market trends and the leading automation solutions for corporate legal departments and details the emergence of automation as a top priority for corporate legal departments.
“The results from the report speak to the importance that automation will play in the digital transformation of the corporate legal department. As one of the designated MarketView™ Advanced Solutions, MyLegal’s Legal Front Door and AI/Automation platform will play an important role in that transformational effort,” explained Catherine J. Moynihan, Sr. Director, Strategic Intelligence & Advisory at Hyperion Research.
MyLegal received special recognition as a Market Leader for its Process Administration capabilities. Additionally, MyLegal received a Highly Innovative designation for its Realtime Process Visibility.
PROCESS ADMINISTRATION: Leveraging the power of an enterprise-grade business process automation platform under the hood, MyLegal provides strong, role-based design, security, and process management.
REALTIME PROCESS VISIBILITY: Administrators have visibility into in-flight processes (e.g., steps taken, current status, etc.) enabling adjustments on the fly.
“We couldn’t be any happier with the results of the report,” commented MyLegal CEO, Jim Tate. “The attributes which the report recognizes as market leading, are instrumental to the success of an effective automation initiative. Process Administration highlights our ability to build and administer highly complex process solutions that other platforms are likely to have trouble with. Meanwhile, Realtime Process Visibility underscores the importance of being able to manage potentially hundreds, if not thousands, of running instances of a workflow, while in-flight.”
Tate added, “Many tools can build simple automated workflows, improving productivity, at least initially, however, because these solutions are not based on an enterprise-grade platform like MyLegal, clients struggle to manage after deploying just a few applications.”
For more information about Hyperion Research’s MarketView™ Low/No Code Workflow Automation Report for Corporate Legal Departments read HERE.
About Legal Automation Group, LLC
Legal Automation Group (LAGL) helps legal departments and law firms of all sizes transform their organizations based on decades of experience and next generation technology platforms that can be quickly and cost effectively configured to solve even the most challenging scenarios.
MyLegal is an innovative solution for overwhelmed and under-resourced legal departments. It combines automated workflows accessed through a centralized, collaborative portal or Legal Front Door®, a GenAI Legal Services Assistant (LiSA), with self-service functionalities, and more than 30 of the most sought-after legal department work processes.
MyLegal is changing the face of legal operations departments, and enabling them to reduce burdensome activities, improve collaboration, become more efficient, and reduce costs.
MyLegal™, The Legal Front Door® and Legal Department Front Door® are trademarks of Legal Automation Group LLC.
For more information on Legal Automation Group and MyLegal visit www.my-legal.io
About Hyperion Research
Hyperion Research, an Epiq company, is the industry's leading source for Legal Solutions Market Intelligence. Hyperion provides unparalleled insight into the leading trends in legal strategy, operations, and technology. Hyperion Research maintains full editorial independence over all research reports, findings and other analyst work product. Its coverage of vendors is based on their significance in the market and Hyperion does not accept any remuneration in exchange for participation in the MarketView™ Research program and reports.
Learn more at www.hyperiongp.com/research.
