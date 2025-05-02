World Fellowship Ride Charity Promotes the Franki Moscato Foundation

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its second year in the United States, the (May 10th) Fellowship Ride will gift all its event donations to the Franki Moscato Foundation to fight teen suicide in Wisconsin. Last year’s ride event raised over ten thousand dollars.

Fellows Ride, known in the U.S.A. as the “Fellowship Ride,” was founded by Dieter Schneider after the loss of his 23-year-old son to suicide. Schneider conducts rides in countries worldwide, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Romania, Portugal, Norway, and the U.S.A. See: FellowsRide.com

The ride and festivities are hosted by the Wolf River H.O.G. Chapter of Shawano County, WI, and will occur in and around Doc’s Harley-Davidson of Bonduel. Doc’s is well-known for its spectacular patio, restaurant, antique shop, zoo, museum, and showroom. See: DocsHD.com

The Franki Moscato Foundation headquarters are in Oshkosh, WI. Leading this non-profit organization is Franki Moscato, a 23-year-old music artist who has been an active advocate for teen suicide prevention since she was eleven. Moscato is best known as a regular Anthem singer for the Green Bay Packers and for winning the Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC’s American Idol.

The proceeds of the FELLOWSHIP RIDE will be used to produce and broadcast a Public Service Announcement that will be selected from an associated state-wide student video contest for the best suicide prevention film.

“After learning about the good work Franki is doing for promoting adolescent mental health, my team unanimously chose her Wisconsin foundation,” exclaimed Schneider.

Interview Information

Who: Dieter Schneider (lost his son to suicide); Franki Moscato (23-year-old suicide prevention advocate and 2019 American Idol ticket winner).
What: FELLOWSHIP RIDE is happening in the US and is supporting Franki’s non-profit foundation that fights teen suicide in Wisconsin.
Where: By phone or in-studio interview with Franki Moscato.
Date / Time: Before May 10, 2025. See the heading to schedule an interview.

Media Advisory: Please bring your team to Doc’s Harley-Davidson in Bonduel, Wisconsin, on May 10th at 10 AM to capture the love and excitement that supports this important cause.

Kathy Sakschek
Franki Moscato Foundation
+1 920-379-7487
About

Franki Moscato is a 23-year-old professional musician who has performed at over five hundred public and private events and won the coveted Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC’s American Idol. She is well known for singing patriotic music and has sung the Anthem for NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, and for the President of the United States. Franki has been in front of the camera since a young age and is a stage and film actress in several award-winning music videos and films. Franki travels around the country and provides school lectures where she speaks and performs music on the topics of kindness, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention. Franki has a non-profit entity titled Franki Moscato Foundation, which raises money to fight teen suicide. You can learn more about Franki Moscato by visiting her website at https://FrankiJo.com/ .

