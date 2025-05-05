Grand Canyon Private Academy Opens Enrollment, Helps Arizona Families Unlock Empowerment Scholarship Benefits

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Canyon Private Academy (GCPA), a premier online K-12 school, is excited to announce that open enrollment is now available for Arizona families seeking a flexible, high-quality education. As a fully accredited virtual private school, GCPA is an ideal choice for families utilizing Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA), which provides financial assistance for private school tuition and other educational expenses.

The Arizona ESA program allows K-12 students statewide to access scholarship funds, typically ranging from $6,000 to $9,000 per year, with additional support for students with special needs. These funds can be used toward tuition at accredited private schools like GCPA, which offers a personalized and adaptable learning environment designed to meet the diverse needs of students.

To assist families in navigating the ESA application and enrollment process, GCPA has made available a free resource, “Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account Program: Parent Guide.” This step-by-step guide simplifies the process and provides valuable insights into securing funding for a GCPA education.

“At Grand Canyon Private Academy, we believe that every child deserves an education that fits their unique learning style and goals,” said Meghan Griffin, Executive Director at GCPA. “With the Arizona ESA program, families have more opportunities than ever to choose a learning experience that best supports their student’s success, and we’re here to help guide them through the enrollment process.”

GCPA stands out by offering:

-Online Learning: GCPA’s online model provides students with access to advanced tools, resources, and dedicated teachers, with the flexibility to learn in an environment that works best for them.

-Seminar-Based Instruction: Teachers guide students through this collaborative and discussion-focused style of learning. Students are taught through discussion rather than lecture, shaping how students think, ask questions, and respond.

-Accredited and Respected Program: GCPA’s accreditation ensures that students receive a quality education that meets state standards.

-Comprehensive Support: From live instruction to 24/7 access to learning materials, GCPA offers comprehensive support to students and families, ensuring each child has the tools they need to succeed.

For more information on enrollment or to download the Arizona ESA Parent Guide, visit https://www.k12academy.com/esas/.

About Grand Canyon Private Academy

Grand Canyon Private Academy (GCPA) is a full-time online private school serving students in grades K–12. GCPA offers a flexible and engaging learning experience, combining K12’s interactive curriculum with a dedicated support team of school leaders, teachers, academic coaches, and counselors. With a focus on personalized learning and future readiness, GCPA empowers students to achieve academic success in a supportive online environment. Learn more at gcpa.k12.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.