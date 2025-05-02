The Kingdom Photography Award of Saudi Arabia Celebrates National Storytelling

When the Fog Whispers Exhibition Winners of the Kingdom's Photography Award 2025 Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission

Two photography exhibitions at Hayy Jameel highlight winners of Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Photography Award and explore culture, nature, and identity

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission has inaugurated two photography exhibitions at Hayy Jameel in Jeddah, showcasing the Kingdom’s rich cultural narratives and evolving creative expression. Titled “Hay Ainek – In a New Light” and “When the Fog Whispers,” the exhibitions run concurrently until May 25 and form the centerpiece of the third edition of the Kingdom Photography Award — a growing platform for discovering and promoting visual storytelling across Saudi Arabia.Organized by the Visual Arts Commission, one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture , the exhibitions offer an expansive visual journey through the Kingdom’s natural and cultural tapestry — from the fog-covered peaks of Aseer to urban rhythms and desert stillness.“Hay Ainek – In a New Light” presents the finalists and winning works of this year’s Kingdom Photography Award, selected from over 1,300 submissions by both amateur and professional photographers across the country. The photographs capture a range of themes, from sweeping natural vistas to intimate moments of everyday life, demonstrating both technical excellence and narrative depth.This year’s judging panel brought together notable regional and international voices in photography: Kholood Saleh Al-Bakr and Sara Al-Mutlaq (Saudi Arabia), Rola Khayyat (Qatar/USA), Roi Saade (Lebanon), and Shannon Ghannam (Australia). The panel emphasized visual storytelling that meets artistic standards while resonating emotionally.With a total prize pool of SAR 400,000 ( $106,000), the Kingdom Photography Award continues to cultivate a vibrant photographic scene in Saudi Arabia, encouraging innovation and cultural reflection.Running in parallel, “When the Fog Whispers” offers a more introspective and regionally focused lens on the Aseer highlands. Five artists — Abdulmajeed Alroudhan (Saudi Arabia), Elham Aldawsari (Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Mahdy (Egypt), Lina Geoushy (Egypt), and Hicham Gardaf (Morocco) — were commissioned to create original photographic narratives, rooted in personal connections to the region.Highlights from this exhibition include:• “Waystations” by Abdulmajeed Alroudhan, documenting the fading architecture of vintage gas stations across the Kingdom.• “Fleeting Through Asir” by Elham Aldawsari, blending archival images from her father with contemporary photography to construct a multi-generational dialogue.• “When the Land Loves You Back” by Mohamed Mahdy, a poetic reflection on the bond between the people of Aseer and their natural surroundings.• “Banat Al Qatt” by Lina Geoushy, a vibrant tribute to the women safeguarding the traditional Al Qatt artform, which is recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage list.• “The Road to Juniper” by Hicham Gardaf, a meditative journey through the juniper forests of Aseer, seen as silent custodians of forgotten stories.Both exhibitions are enriched by a comprehensive public program of interactive workshops, artist talks, and community engagement activities for photographers and enthusiasts of all levels.Speaking at the opening, Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission, highlighted the exhibitions' role in “empowering artists and preserving the Kingdom’s vast cultural heritage through a contemporary lens.” She noted that the exhibitions create a platform for diverse voices to express their vision of Saudi Arabia’s landscapes and lived realities.Mohamed Somji, Artistic Director of the exhibition, discussed the experience of bringing photographers together to explore the distinctive landscape of Asir. He underscored the evolution of photography in the Kingdom: “It has shifted from being a medium of documentation to a powerful form of cultural storytelling. These exhibitions break conventional moulds and present fresh perspectives on environmental and social change.”With these landmark exhibitions, the Visual Arts Commission continues to shape Saudi Arabia’s creative landscape and affirm the enduring power of photography to document, inspire, and connect across borders and generations.For press enquiries, please contact pr@gexpo.coAbout the Ministry of CultureSaudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors. Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.About the Visual Arts CommissionThe Visual Arts Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the development of the visual arts sector in Saudi Arabia. The Commission is working to nurture the talent of art enthusiasts, practitioners, and professionals in the country and support the production and exhibition of artwork in all its forms, locally and internationally. Learn more about the Visual Arts Commission

