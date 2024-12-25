In A New Light, the Third Edition of the Kingdom Photography Award

The Kingdom Photography Award is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of creativity and the rich culture of Saudi Arabia” — Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission

NY, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Visual Arts Commission has announced the third edition of the Kingdom Photography Award, an inspiring platform that celebrates the limitless creativity and diverse stories shaping our world through the lens of photography. Hosted at Jeddah’s Hayy Jameel, a dedicated arts complex and creative hub, the Award invites local and international photographers to explore and capture the essence of Saudi Arabia through their lenses in all its vibrancy.Organized by the Visual Arts Commission, the Award celebrates the rich talent of Saudi Arabia’s photographers, empowering local artists to capture the diversity of the Kingdom’s people and landscapes. By providing a platform for emerging talent, the Award fosters cross-cultural exchange and encourages participants to share their unique perspectives and creativity. It supports a sustainable photography scene, facilitates knowledge transfer, and promotes innovation. Through an exhibition and educational program, the Award enhances cultural awareness and deepens appreciation for the art of photography within Saudi society.Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission, emphasized the Award’s role as a transformative opportunity for participating photographers, stating, “The Kingdom Photography Award is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of creativity and the rich culture of Saudi Arabia. It encourages photographers to push the boundaries of their art practice, explore innovative techniques, and connect with communities worldwide through the universal language of photographs."The Award celebrates the medium of photography by offering participants professional development opportunities, including workshops led by renowned experts. Winners will showcase their work at Hayy Jameel alongside seasoned professional photographers, reaching a global audience of art enthusiasts and patrons. The Award provides a networking platform to connect photographers with industry leaders and cultural stakeholders.Additionally, the program contributes to a visual archive of Saudi Arabia, preserving its diverse heritage and natural beauty while bridging the past, present, and future.Dina Amin concluded, "This Award reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and provides a platform for local and international photographers to thrive. The Kingdom Photography Award showcases Saudi Arabia’s creative vibrancy and highlights the cultural significance of photography as an art form."Details on submission openings will soon be announced via the Visual Arts Commission’s social media channels, stay tuned for all updates and announcements.--End--About the Ministry of Culture:Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards supporting and preserving a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudiAbout the Visual Arts Commission:The Visual Arts Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the development of the visual arts sector in Saudi Arabia. The Commission is working to nurture the talent of art enthusiasts, practitioners, and professionals in the Kingdom and support the production and exhibition of artwork in all its forms, locally and internationally.To learn more about the Visual Arts Commission, please visit https://visualarts.moc.gov.sa/en and the commission’s page on X @MOCVisualArts

