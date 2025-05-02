Maine DOE Update – May 2, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Data & Reporting

ESEA Demographics Report Opening Soon

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Demographics Report will open for review in the Maine Department of Education (DOE) NEO Student Module on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | More

News & Updates

State of Maine Publishes First Maine Climate Literacy Plan

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Maine Environmental Education Association, has published the state’s first Maine Climate Literacy Plan (MCLP) with support from the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. | More

Maine DOE Hosts Inaugural Inclusive Education Conference

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education successfully hosted the state’s first-ever Inclusive Education Conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center. The groundbreaking event, themed “Reimagining Education: Empowering All Learners, Embracing All Abilities,” brought together voices from across Maine to celebrate and advance inclusive practices in education. | More

Resources to Support Mental Health Awareness Month in May

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are providing resources to recognize, address, and support youth mental health. | More

Applications Open for 2025 Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellowship Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the 2025 cohort of the Teacher Leader Fellowship program. This program provides an opportunity for practicing educators to lead, innovate, and create resources that will strengthen teaching and learning across Maine. Applications are due by May 27, 2025. | More

Maine DOE Child Nutrition Team Crowns 2025 Farm to School Cook-Off Champion

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition team is celebrating its 2025 Farm to School Cook-Off champion after a final round of competition on Thursday, April 17. For 10 years, this initiative has promoted the use of local foods in school meals, as school nutrition teams from across the state use locally-sourced ingredients to prepare a breakfast and a lunch, which a panel of judges then scores. | More

Maine State Museum Seeks Grade 1-12 Teachers to Apply to Participate in New Program

The Maine State Museum is now accepting applications from Maine teachers for a new program that will showcase students’ place-based work. Teachers from five Maine schools will be selected to test the “My Maine Museum” program with their students during the 2025-2026 school year. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

How Kennebec Valley Multiple Pathways Academy is Transforming Education Through Career Exploration and Real-World Learning

At Kennebec Valley Multiple Pathways Academy (KVMPA), education looks a little different, and that’s exactly the point. Located at Maine Street Middle School, and serving students in grades 7 through 12 within MSAD 59, KVMPA offers an innovative alternative to traditional schooling. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Applications Open for 2025 Maine DOE Literacy and Numeracy Summer Institutes

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning invites educators across Maine to apply for the 2025 Literacy and Numeracy Summer Institutes. These three-day, in-person professional learning experiences will occur from July 14–16, 2025, at the College of the Atlantic (COA) in Bar Harbor. Applications will close on May 27. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

