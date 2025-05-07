HMP Global’s 38th annual Psych Congress to cover latest clinical approaches across all areas of mental health

Attendees will experience five days of interactive sessions, workshops, and presentations addressing a wide array of mental health treatment approaches and strategies.

2025 program features specialized pre-conferences, session honoring the legacy of Dr. Vladimir Maletic, and a keynote on decriminalization and justice reform.

The expanded program for 2025 is designed to challenge our participants and ignite the kind of clinical innovation that is critical in addressing today’s complex mental health landscape.” — Steering Committee Co-Chair Greg Mattingly, MD

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinicians throughout the mental healthcare community will gain the latest knowledge and research updates during HMP Global’s expanded Psych Congress 2025 event, set for September 17-21 in San Diego.

Psych Congress is the nation’s largest independent mental health educational conference and a place to gather data and information to better personalize treatment strategies. This year's event will feature a comprehensive program aimed at improving clinical knowledge, according to Julie Carbray, PhD, FPMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, APRN, a Psych Congress 2025 Steering Committee member, co-chair, and a clinical professor of psychiatry and nursing at the University of Illinois Chicago.

“Psych Congress continues to lead the way in providing high-quality, accessible education that empowers mental healthcare providers to deliver the best possible care to their patients," she said.

Expanded educational program

This year’s Psych Congress will feature new and enhanced educational offerings, including two specialized preconferences, a welcome session honoring the legacy of Dr. Vladimir Maletic, and a keynote session focused on decriminalization and justice reform, said Greg Mattingly, MD, Psych Congress 2025 Steering Committee co-chair and a psychiatrist at Washington University.

“The expanded program for 2025 is designed to challenge our participants and ignite the kind of clinical innovation that is critical in addressing today’s complex mental health landscape,” he said.

Attendees will experience five days of interactive sessions, workshops, and presentations addressing a wide array of mental health treatment approaches and strategies. Psych Congress 2025’s preconferences will cover the important topics of “Advanced Psychopharmacology” and “Simplifying Digital Psychiatry: Tech for the Everyday Clinician,” making the most of attendees’ time and travel.

One in five adults in the U.S. – about 58 million – experienced mental illness during the past year, according to data from the National Institute of Mental Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, but only half received mental health services. About 33 million Americans, including 5 million adolescents, seek mental healthcare each year, making attendance at Psych Congress 2025 essential for care professionals across the psychiatric spectrum.

Sparking clinical innovation

Psych Congress 2025 will spark innovation leading to better patient outcomes, said Psych Congress 2025 Steering Committee member and Co-Chair Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, a clinical professor at Texas Tech - Permian Basin, adding: “With more than 50 internationally renowned faculty members from leading academic and clinical institutions, Psych Congress 2025 will offer attendees insights into the latest discoveries.”

As part of its mission to challenge, inform, and empower today's mental health professionals, Psych Congress 2025 will tackle these topics:

• Major depressive disorder

• Bipolar disorder

• Anxiety

• Schizophrenia

• ADHD

• Personality disorders

• Trauma

• Addiction

• Psychedelics

• Technology

• Forensic psychiatry

• Sleep, in partnership with the Sleep Research Society Foundation

• Women’s mental health, in collaboration with the International Society of Reproductive Psychiatry

• Geriatric psychiatry, in partnership with the American Association of Geriatric Psychiatry

• Suicide, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

More than 100 psychopharmacology-focused sessions will be offered along with candid question-and-answer exchanges. Popular Psych Congress 2025 sessions will include Difficult Medicines, Latest Discoveries & Emerging Trends, and Solving Clinical Challenges.

Programming will promote interaction and collaboration with faculty members, making attendance at Psych Congress 2025 essential for mental health clinicians who want to stay current on the latest research and ideas. Psych Congress 2025 will also support mental health advocacy with the return of the Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. More details on this event will be shared in the coming months.

No other psychiatric conference offers the same depth and level of comprehensive psychopharmacology education combined with state-of-the-art treatment approaches and emerging research findings. Psych Congress 2025 is open to psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants/associates, psychologists, primary care physicians, and other mental health professionals seeking the practical education needed to improve patient outcomes.

For more information and to register, visit the Psych Congress website.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.