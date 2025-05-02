Integrity Solutions Launches Compass Learning Experience Platform to Elevate Learner Engagement

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Integrity Solutions, a global leader in sales and customer service training, announces the launch of “Compass by Integrity Solutions,” a human-centered, tech-enabled learning experience platform that builds the mindset, skillset and habits necessary to drive consistent sales performance. By connecting advanced technology to timeless principles, the platform makes it easy for organizations to elevate learner engagement and promote continuous growth while reinforcing the conviction that sales performance and integrity should never be at odds.

“In 2025, where connected teams and measurable impact are non-negotiable, Compass doesn’t just train—it rewires how organizations learn, lead, and activate sales talent,” says Amara Hunt, Chief Product Officer at Integrity Solutions. “With frictionless collaboration, real-time performance metrics, and leadership-level visibility, Compass gives organizations the clarity and control they need now, while setting the stage for next-gen, tech-powered talent transformation. This is just one more step in our journey to reimagining sales performance for organizations that want to lead with purpose and win with Integrity.”

In addition to modern, relevant content and an improved UI/UX, Compass creates a structured, insight-rich learning journey that drives growth and performance through active facilitation and smart data. Facilitators have real-time visibility into each learner’s progress, which enables them to track and respond to participant activity, offer targeted, just-in-time coaching, provide feedback and recognition, and drive accountability. Powerful “Field Reports” capture what learners are applying on the job so that facilitators can spot patterns quickly and leaders can get real-world insight into how principles are being applied in daily sales activities.

Compass also gives sales leaders unparalleled visibility into data to drive performance with precision. This includes access to real-time tracking and monitoring, comprehensive engagement metrics, quiz results and advanced reporting that makes it easier to connect learning to outcomes, prove ROI and guide strategy.

“For over 50 years, Integrity Solutions has worked with organizations across the globe to unlock sales performance through the power of values-based selling,” says Brett Shively, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “Clients rely on our consultative selling methodology because it builds both the skillset and mindset needed for long-term success—making complex strategies actionable, scalable and repeatable. Now, with Compass, we’re bringing that proven methodology to life in even more powerful ways—without changing the Integrity core that clients have trusted to drive sales results.”

Compass by Integrity Solutions™ key features include:

Fresh, modern video content

Intuitive UI/UX with native video recording

Real world application via Field Reports

Robust analytics and reporting

Gamified experience to spark engagement

ADA-aligned and mobile accessibility for learning anytime, anywhere

As performance experts, Integrity Solutions equips sales teams to rise up and lead by building trusted customer relationships grounded in integrity. The firm is the partner of choice for values-driven organizations and specializes in innovative sales, service and coaching training solutions that fuel performance, grow talent, lift up customers, and elevate leaders.

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent sales training and coaching solutions in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture and more.

