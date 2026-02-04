McNeill Burbank Homes Announces Opening of Newest Community: Lowery Estates in Wake Forest, North Carolina

Wake Forest, NC – McNeill Burbank Homes, a premier custom home builder wake forest known for timeless design and excellent craftsmanship, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest community, Lowery Estates, located in the charming town of Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Thoughtfully integrated with the natural beauty of the area, Lowery Estates offers a quiet, picturesque setting and delivers the unparalleled quality of a McNeill Burbank Homes residence, featuring sophisticated, personalized designs and superior craftsmanship. Each property is a unique expression of a homeowner’s vision, set on a gracious homesite that offers privacy and room to breathe.

“At McNeill Burbank Homes, we believe your home should be a masterpiece and your community a retreat,” said a spokesperson for McNeill Burbank Homes. “With our new homes for sale wake forest, the noise of the city fades, replaced by the peaceful ambiance of mature trees and open spaces.”

The launch of Lowery Estates follows a long-standing tradition of excellence across the Raleigh-Durham region. McNeill Burbank has consistently set the standard for architectural integrity in several of the area’s most prestigious and successful neighborhoods:

Wendell Falls: A testament to modern, sustainable living, where McNeill Burbank’s innovative designs helped define one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities and new developments Raleigh.

751 South: In this premier Durham destination, McNeill Burbank delivered sophisticated, urban-inspired residences that blend seamlessly with the community’s walkable, mixed-use lifestyle.

Cresimore: Showcasing the new home builder raleigh’s ability to execute high-end, luxury details, Cresimore stands as a hallmark of McNeill Burbank’s commitment to estate-level craftsmanship.

Burnette North: A community that highlights the builder’s talent for blending regional historical inspiration with the modern amenities today’s homeowners demand.

“Enjoy the friendly, welcoming atmosphere and sought-after school district of Wake Forest, while remaining just a short drive from the economic engine, cultural venues, and premier shopping of Raleigh and the greater Triangle area. Your commute is seamless, but your homecoming is an escape,” added the spokesperson for McNeill Burbank Homes.

Lowery Estates represents McNeill Burbank Homes’ commitment to creating enduring, thoughtful communities that blend historical architectural inspiration with modern luxury. Homebuyers are invited to explore opportunities in this exclusive new development.

For more information about Lowery Estates or to schedule a visit to the new luxury homes for sale, please contact McNeill Burbank Homes at 919-781-5225 or visit mcneillburbank.com.

About McNeill Burbank Homes

McNeill Burbank Homes is a locally owned custom home builder with over 25 years of experience in the Carolinas, specializing in distinctive, sustainable homes inspired by regional historical architecture. Dedicated to extraordinary customer service and enduring value, McNeill Burbank creates authentic spaces that stand the test of time.

To learn more about McNeill Burbank Homes and the launch of its newest community, Lowery Estates, please visit the website at https://mcneillburbank.com/.

https://mcneillburbank.com/mcneill-burbank-homes-announces-newest-community-lowery-estates-wake-forest-north-carolina/

3739 National Drive

Raleigh

NC

United States

9197815225

https://mcneillburbank.com/

