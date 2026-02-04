Integrity Solutions Named One of 2026 Training Industry’s Top Sales Training & Enablement Companies for Ninth Consecutive Year

Nashville, TN – For the ninth consecutive year, award winning integrity-based performance training company Integrity Solutions has been named one of Training Industry’s top sales training and enablement companies for their corporate learning and development (L&D) market. The recognition reflects Integrity Solutions’ long-standing commitment to integrity-based performance, which has earned the company multiple industry awards over more than 50 years.

Training Industry is a premier research and information resource for corporate learning leaders and curates its annual Top 20 reports to identify the most innovative and high-performing training and technology providers across essential segments of the corporate training marketplace.

Training Industry’s Top Sales Training Company selection process evaluates sales training providers based on the scope and quality of program and service offerings, market presence, brand visibility, program innovation, impact, and the strength of client portfolios and customer relationships. These criteria underscore Integrity Solutions’ ability to deliver both excellence and relevance in a rapidly evolving sales and performance marketplace.

“We’re truly grateful for this repeat recognition from Training Industry,” said Brett Shively, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “For more than 50 years, organizations that rely on trusted, long-term customer relationships to fuel their sales success have chosen Integrity Solutions. But it’s more than just a name. It’s a performance advantage, and this award underscores that. Integrity is a value we share and the root of performance excellence. It’s in our name because it defines our work, and the outcomes we help our clients achieve every day—building trust, performing at their best, and achieving meaningful, lasting results.”

Integrity Solutions’ inclusion on the 2026 list highlights its ongoing dedication to equipping organizations with the skillset, mindset, and continuous development required to drive meaningful, trust-based customer engagement and sustainable sales results. This recognition builds on the company’s legacy of innovation and values-based performance impact that has defined its continuous presence on industry rankings year after year.

In addition to being named one of Training Industry Top Sales Companies of 2026, Integrity Solutions was also recently awarded with Selling Power’s list of Top Virtual Sales Training Companies for the sixth consecutive year, and has been listed as a category leader on G2 for the fourth consecutive quarter.

What is Integrity Selling? Integrity Selling is an integrity-based performance approach that helps sales and service professionals build trusted customer relationships through ethical, values-driven selling behaviors that drive sustainable performance. Learn more at https://www.integritysolutions.com/training-programs/integrity-selling/ .

About Integrity Solutions

Integrity Solutions is the leader in integrity-based performance solutions.

We train sales, service, and leadership teams to lead with confidence and sharpen their sales skills by building trusted customer relationships. As the partner of choice for values-driven organizations, we deliver programs that strengthen performance, develop talent, elevate leaders, and create meaningful customer impact with effective sales leadership training.

With more than 50 years of experience across 130 countries, our customers include highly regulated and trust-based industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and agribusiness. We have been consistently recognized as a Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power and Training Industry, Inc., and have earned multiple Stevie Awards for excellence in sales training and consulting.

Visit us at IntegritySolutions.com.

About Training Industry, Inc.

The company has a passion for making connections. They cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with their highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations, and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

