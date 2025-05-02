Applications Open for 2025 Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellowship Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the 2025 cohort of the Teacher Leader Fellowship program. This program provides an opportunity for practicing educators to lead, innovate, and create resources that will strengthen teaching and learning across Maine. Applications are due by May 27, 2025.

The Teacher Leader Fellowship is designed for current Maine public school teachers who are passionate about shaping the future of education beyond their own classrooms. Selected Fellows will receive a stipend of up to $2,000 per month for up to 20 hours of work per month during the fellowship year (from August 2025 through June 2026).

For 2025-2026, Fellows will focus on one of the following high-priority topic areas:

Financial Literacy

Career Connections and Real-World Learning (new for 2025!)

Each Fellow will lead a signature project—such as convening a teacher cohort, hosting a statewide book study, or organizing a professional learning community—and will create a resource for Maine educators. Resources developed by Fellows could include toolkits, model lessons, curated materials, or instructional guides that will be shared publicly by the Maine DOE.

The fellowship year will culminate with a Year-End Showcase of Learning and Impact, where Fellows will present their work, reflect on their experiences, and officially launch the resources they have created for the field.

“This is a unique opportunity for teachers to amplify their leadership, connect with peers across the state, and leave a lasting legacy for Maine’s educators and students,” Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, said. “We are thrilled to add a focus on Career Connections and Real-World Learning this year, responding to the growing need to help students see the connection of their education to their futures.”

Applications are now open, and interested educators are encouraged to apply. Find more information and access the application here. Again, all applications must be submitted by May 27.

The Maine DOE looks forward to supporting the next generation of teacher leaders who will help drive innovation, collaboration, and student-centered learning across our state.

For further information and with questions, please contact Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer Beth Lambert at Beth.Lambert@maine.gov.