RobinHood Diamonds Offers Diverse Lab-Grown Diamond Selection for All Budgets and Styles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobinHood Diamonds announced today its comprehensive selection of lab-grown diamonds in all cuts and sizes, disrupting the traditional jewelry industry with a focus on affordability, transparency and personalized service.The company has released guidelines to help consumers select diamond cuts that align with their personal style preferences, noting that different shapes create distinct fashion statements."While round brilliant cuts remain the industry standard, we're seeing growing interest in alternative shapes like oval and cushion cuts," said Thierry Chaunu, jewelry spokesperson at RobinHood Diamonds.Consumer trends show oval cuts gaining popularity in engagement rings, partly due to celebrity influence and the shape's ability to create an illusion of greater size. Meanwhile, cushion cuts have experienced a revival, particularly in halo settings that enhance the stone's appearance.For those seeking distinctive options, the company offers emerald cuts with Art Deco sophistication, princess cuts for contemporary geometric appeal, and marquise cuts that maximize carat appearance while providing royal associations.Lab-grown diamonds, which possess identical physical, chemical and optical properties to mined diamonds, come with certification from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) or International Gemological Institute (IGI).The environmental benefits of these stones represent a significant selling point. While traditional diamond mining can cause ecosystem disruption, lab-created diamonds require substantially fewer natural resources, making them a more sustainable choice.Cost advantages are equally compelling. Lab-grown diamonds typically cost 20% to 40% less than natural diamonds, allowing consumers to purchase larger or higher-quality stones within their budget."Ethical considerations are increasingly driving consumer choices," the spokesperson added. "RobinHood's lab-grown diamonds offer a transparent, conflict-free alternative that appeals to socially conscious buyers."RobinHood Diamonds' leadership includes experienced jewelers who work directly with customers, providing expert guidance throughout the selection process.This is the ninth in a series of announcements regarding RobinHood Diamonds. As an “avant-gardist” diamond company, several creative designs and disruptive initiatives will be made public soon.RobinHood Diamonds: Exceptional Jewelry Craftsmanship in New York City: RobinHood Diamonds has a remarkable design, production, and management team that collaborates seamlessly to create enduring and unforgettable jewelry. https://robinhooddiamonds.com/ For more information, contact: Kaleidoscope Luxury, a boutique firm established in 2016 in New York, Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications LLC, NY at: [ 646) 732-1822 or tchaunu@KaleidoscopeLuxury.com

