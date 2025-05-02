Liz Browne named as EGLE’s new Permitting Ombudsman

Liz will serve as an executive point of contact for resolving priority permitting issues and support multi-agency collaboration to streamline permitting processes. She will also work across our divisions to provide guidance to help permitting applicants navigate EGLE’s regulatory landscape, ensuring a balance between economic growth and environmental stewardship. Pictured: Liz Browne, EGLE’s new Permitting Ombudsman.

