Recycle those old electronics and worn out lights as you wrap up the holidays. It is easier than you think

The holiday season means millions of people are decorating, buying lights and sharing new gifts like televisions, computers, or other electronic gadgets. With that comes the need to retire the old gadgets. But where do they go? Finding the best option for getting rid of outdated electronics is getting easier every year. Remanufacturing and recycling unwanted electronics are important because they contain valuable, critical metals that should be put back into the industrial cycle instead of burying them in landfills.

“Recycling unwanted electronics keeps critical materials, particularly toxic metals, in use. It helps keep everyone safe -- residents, recycling handlers, and landfill operators alike. It keeps lithium-ion batteries and other precious, toxic metals where they belong -- in products instead of landfills,” says Steve Noble, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) electronics recycling specialist.

In the United States, 8 million tons of electronics are trashed each year. On average, each resident disposes of 45 pounds of e-waste annually. “Planned obsolescence, for products like Windows 10, only compounds the matter because it encourages people to replace their equipment with the latest and greatest,” Noble said. “Globally, a little over 20 percent of the electronics are properly recycled. And there is still a large amount left in storage (in drawers, basements, garages, etc.) in part because people don’t know where to recycle their electronics

To keep up with the demand for e-waste recycling, EGLE’s Electronics Takeback program has grown significantly in the past several years – especially in Michigan’s rural areas. Through EGLE’s grant program, many communities across Michigan have established local e-waste recycling sites or are hosting e-waste collection events.

These sites collect electronics such as computers, printers, cell phones, holiday lights, cables, and more. By working with registered electronics recyclers, collectors can ensure that these products have the best opportunity to be reused or recycled when retired, helping to protect people and the environment.

To find a location to properly recycle unwanted electronic waste and holiday-related items such as Christmas lights, check the Michigan Recycling Directory and the EGLE Electronic Waste website. Manufacturers that sell certain devices in Michigan are required to have a free recycling program. To access those programs, go to the manufacturer’s website and find the link to their return program. Several service companies also provide e-waste recycling services on behalf of manufacturers, and those websites can be found on the following websites:

For more tips about e-waste recycling, including lithium-ion battery safety tips and video shorts on taping battery terminals for safe transport, visit EGLE’s Electronic Waste website and contact Steve Noble for more information at NobleS4@Michigan.gov or 517-449-6153.