Flow of Funds: Michigan’s 2025 State Revolving Fund Impact
Michigan’s Water Infrastructure Funding and Financing Section (WIFFS) was busy in fiscal year (FY) 2025 working through over 300 Intent to Apply forms (ITAs) from communities across Michigan requesting over $3 billion in assistance to finance clean water and drinking water infrastructure projects.
In FY 2025 Michigan’s State Revolving Fund (SRF) awarded low interest loan dollars to 55 projects totaling over $880 million in assistance directly to communities.
- 26 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund projects accounted for $367 million, $63 million of that was awarded as principal forgiveness.
- 29 Clean Water State Revolving Fund projects accounted for $521 Million, $54 million of that was awarded as principal forgiveness.
- 50 projects qualified as overburdened or significantly overburdened municipal systems.
