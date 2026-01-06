Flow of Funds: Michigan’s 2025 State Revolving Fund Impact

Michigan’s Water Infrastructure Funding and Financing Section (WIFFS) was busy in fiscal year (FY) 2025 working through over 300 Intent to Apply forms (ITAs) from communities across Michigan requesting over $3 billion in assistance to finance clean water and drinking water infrastructure projects.

In FY 2025 Michigan’s State Revolving Fund (SRF) awarded low interest loan dollars to 55 projects totaling over $880 million in assistance directly to communities.