ESEA Demographics Report Opening Soon

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Demographics Report will open for review in the Maine Department of Education (DOE) NEO Student Module on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The ESEA Demographics Report aggregates students enrolled on the federal accountability date (May 30) for participation in state assessments during the current assessment administration.

This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes.

Additional Information

  • Webinar: ESEA Demographics Report Webinar on Thursday, May 8 at noon. Register here.
  • Open Date: Thursday, May 15
  • Due: Sunday, June 15 (Due to the weekend due date, certification will be available until Monday, June 16.)
  • Resources: ESEA Demographics Report instructions

Questions about the ESEA Demographics reporting can be directed to MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or 207-624-6896.

