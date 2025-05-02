UM’s new Master of Design and Doctor of Design programmes now accepting applications

MACAU, May 2 - The University of Macau (UM) will launch a Master of Design (MDES) in Visual Communication Design programme and a Doctor of Design (DDES) in Visual Communication Design programme in the 2025/2026 academic year, with the aim of cultivating creative talent in visual communication design with theoretical expertise and fostering the development of Macao’s arts and design industry and contributing to the city’s economic diversification. The two programmes are now accepting applications until 31 May.

The Master of Design (MDES) in Visual Communication Design programme is a two-year programme that combines theory and practice to produce design professionals with a solid theoretical foundation and practical experience. The curriculum covers the history and theory of design, as well as practical work in a range of media. Students will use unique concepts and techniques to create distinctive design portfolios that reflect personal style, contemporary relevance, and international appeal. Graduates will be competent in visual communication design agencies, educational institutions, and other practice, design and teaching roles in related fields. They will also possess the necessary skills to pursue a doctoral degree in design.

The Doctor of Design (DDES) in Visual Communication Design programme is a four-year programme that provides an in-depth exploration of the theories and skills required for visual communication design and design education. The curriculum covers design history, design theory, research methods, and academic writing. Students will create distinctive design portfolios that reflect their unique personal style, contemporary relevance, and international appeal. They will also analyse their design concepts and styles in depth from a theoretical perspective through a written thesis. To graduate, candidates must pass a qualifying examination, submit a thesis proposal, hold a graduation exhibition, and complete a doctoral thesis along with an oral defence. Graduates will emerge as professional designers rigorously trained in design and creation, design theory, and academic writing, with qualifications to teach in higher education institutions.

Li Jun, head of the Department of Arts and Design of UM’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities, says that through the two new programmes, the department—comprising distinguished art theorists, visual designers, and artists—will nurture high-level art and design talent for Macao, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and beyond, and promote research and development in the field of visual communication design. He says: ‘The course will nurture design talent with interdisciplinary creativity who will not only excel in the field of visual communication design, but also be able to collaborate across disciplines to create innovative designs of international standards.’ UM’s Department of Arts and Design aims to leverage Macao’s unique role in China and the international community to explore a new path for creative design that integrates Eastern and Western cultural heritage.

Lampo Leong, director of the Centre for Arts and Design of UM’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities, notes that the establishment of the practice-based Master of Design and Doctor of Design programmes at UM will nurture more art and design talent for Macao and establish the city as an important hub for creative designers, thus injecting a new impetus into the local design industry. He says: ‘The programmes will cultivate students’ international vision and creativity in art and design through the integration of Eastern and Western elements and international teaching methods.’ Prof Leong adds that UM has already produced many outstanding master’s and doctoral graduates in visual communication design in recent years, who have won over a hundred international and national awards. The two new programmes will build on this foundation to produce more creative designers for Macao and the Greater Bay Area.

Zhou Hongtao, professor in the Department of Arts and Design of UM’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities, says that design, as a discipline that can keenly discover and creatively solve various problems, is becoming a driving force for innovation and development, providing strong impetus for global social and economic transformation. UM's two new programmes in visual communication design will serve as a bridge for creative communication. They will connect different disciplines and stimulate interdisciplinary innovation within the university, and will also link the cultural design industries in Macao, the Greater Bay Area, and mainland China, connect the East and the West, and even engage with the whole world.

Applications for the Master of Design (MDES) in Visual Communication Design and Doctor of Design (DDES) in Visual Communication Design programmes are now open until 31 May. For online applications and admission guidelines, please visit the UM Graduate School website: https://grs.um.edu.mo/index.php/prospective-students/. For enquiries, please call +853 8822 4898 during office hours or email gradschool@um.edu.mo.