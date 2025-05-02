IAM further launches e-services for administrative licenses to make procedures more convenient

MACAU, May 2 - To complement the development of e-governance of the SAR Government, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to optimise administrative procedures of various types of licenses and launch more e-services convenient for the public. The e-services for “cancellation” of 11 administrative licenses were further launched on 28 April this year following the full implementation of renewal services of administrative licenses available on the “Business & Associations Platform” since last year.

The relevant types of administrative licenses include those for: amusement game centres, laundries, bowling alleys, billiard rooms, cinemas, shows and performances, cyber cafes, bleach and dye shops, theatres, sale of pornographic materials, and placement of publicity materials (banners, posters and small flags).

Besides visiting any of the Public Services Centres under IAM, license holders or their authorised representatives can submit an application to cancel any of the mentioned licenses on the “Business & Associations Platform” anytime and anywhere by logging in to their account, searching the name of the license item of the service needed, filling in information and uploading the required documents for the application, so as to save the time required to process the service in person.

IAM strives to provide administrative services to the public in a more efficient and convenient manner and achieve the goal of “bringing together companies and associations onto one single platform for processing services” that lays the foundation of a public services environment beneficial for such target groups. For enquiries, members of the public are welcome to call the Civic Service Hotline: 2833 7676.