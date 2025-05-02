ORANGE BIOMED AND HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY LEADERS UNITE TO MOBILIZE U.S. COMMUNITIES TO TAKE CONTROL OF CHRONIC DISEASE RISK

Special Edition "Solving Healthcare Challenges" Webinar Panel

Public Health and Patient Advocacy Leaders to Spotlight Chronic Disease Links, Risks, and Share Early Prevention Tools During May Webinar

Understanding how chronic conditions like diabetes can silently increase the risk of other life-altering diseases—and how early... monitoring can change that trajectory—is essential for everyone.” — Yeaseul Park, CEO of Orange Biomed

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed — the inventor of the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device—has announced its sponsorship of a special edition webinar with the mission to raise awareness around chronic disease prevention and global healthcare innovation. Hosted by BDMT Global , as part of the Boston Live Webinar series to educate and connect global innovators and leaders, the special edition “Solving Healthcare Challenges” webinar will take place on May 15 at 8:00 PM ET, featuring top voices from public health, patient advocacy, and innovation.“Understanding how chronic conditions like diabetes can silently increase the risk of other life-altering diseases—and how early, accurate health monitoring can change that trajectory—is essential for everyone,” said Yeaseul Park, CEO of Orange Biomed.Stacey Simms, the host of the long-running and award-winning podcast Diabetes Connections and the author of “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” book series, will moderate the panel discussion, featuring:- Yeaseul Park, CEO of Orange Biomed- John Robitscher, President of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors- Dr. Ny’Nika McFadden, Assistant Professor of Public Health, Texas State University- Pat Merryweather-Arges, Executive Director, Project Patient Care"Diabetes is one that everyone should know their numbers and then be able to seek treatment so that they don't end up with severe chronic conditions," said Pat Merryweather-Arges. “A simple solution could be medical devices that patients are able to use in their home,” added Dr. Ny’Nika McFadden.The live session is designed to help bridge the knowledge gap between healthcare providers and patients, emphasizing how education and early health monitoring can drive better health outcomes. The panel will explore the power of cross-sector collaboration in empowering individuals to take preventive action, especially in the face of chronic conditions like diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and cardiovascular disease.Registration is open and free to the public. Participants will gain practical takeaways from experts on how to navigate early detection, talk to healthcare providers, and make sense of complex risk factors. Register now at: https://bdmtglobal.com/health-webinar About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management, including OBM rapid A1c.The global impact of OBM rapid A1c was recognized in 2024 when the Korean Hospital Association honored it with the prestigious KHF Innovation Award for its revolutionary application of microfluidic technology conducting single-cell analysis.In 2025 and beyond, Orange Biomed is focused on bringing OBM rapid A1c to U.S. patient-oriented healthcare. The company is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its product, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission, further expanding access to innovative diabetes care solutions and more.Learn more: https://www.orangebiomed.com About BDMT GlobalFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Boston, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is led by a group of award-winning experts. BDMT Global combines outsourced business development (BD) and marketing expertise (MT) to help companies entering new markets, offering strategic go-to-market plans, business development, and full marketing execution services.Building on the success of its 2023 launch, BDMT’s DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Collaboration) movement has driven global growth and innovation through high-impact programs and presence at major industry events fostering collaboration, unlocking new opportunities, and advancing the global ecosystem by bridging unmet market gaps to ultimately support local and global communities.Learn more about BDMT Global: https://bdmtglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.