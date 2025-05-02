Aavenir Bridges Legal-Procurement Gap with Advanced AI Workflows for Contract Management at CLOC and Knowledge25

Aavenir Announces Participation at CLOC and ServiceNow Knowledge 25 to take place in Las Vegas from May 5-8, 2025. Hear Shiraz Mothi from Fortune 500 Insurance leader Guardian Life speak at CLOC Aavenir Solution Lab from 12.15-12.45 PM PT, on May 7, 2025.

Aavenir to showcase AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management and Source-to-Pay solutions at CLOC and ServiceNow Knowledge25, featuring the Spring 2025 Release.

We are showcasing how our Spring 2025 Release helps bridge the gap between legal and procurement operations by eliminating cross-team inefficiencies using advanced and autonomous AI workflows for CLM.” — Jesal Mehta, Founder & CEO , Aavenir

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aavenir, a global leader in AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management and Source-to-Pay solutions, will participate in two major industry events in Las Vegas, Nevada: CLOC Global Institute (May 5-8, 2025) and ServiceNow Knowledge25 (May 6-8, 2025).The company recently announced Aavenir Contractflow Spring 2025 Release, which is a major attraction at the events. Attendees will get an opportunity to experience firsthand Aavenir's latest advancements in AI innovations, UX enhancements, and implementation accelerators designed to transform how legal and procurement teams bridge departmental silos and operate across industries.EVENT HIGHLIGHTSAt ServiceNow Knowledge25, which attracts over 25,000 global attendees, Aavenir will showcase its AI-powered Source-to-Pay product suite built on the Now™ Platform at Aavenir Booth #1701 . Attendees will also experience Avy, their intelligent AI assistant for Contract Management, which democratizes contracts, comprehends complex language and enhances the overall user experience by providing deep contract intelligence.Also, in CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium) Global Institute 2025 at Booth #208, Aavenir will join legal operations innovators worldwide to showcase how your organization can leverage AI in contract management to make faster and smarter contract decisions. A highlight of their CLOC presence will be an exclusive fireside chat 'Aavenir Solution Lab' featuring Shiraz Mothi, Head of Enterprise Vendor Management at Fortune 500 insurance leader Guardian Life. The session, scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 12:15 PM, will detail how Guardian Life reduced contract cycle times and eliminated bottlenecks by transforming collaboration between procurement and legal teams."At CLOC and Knowledge25, we are showcasing how our Spring 2025 Release transforms the critical intersection between legal and procurement operations by eliminating cross-departmental inefficiencies using advanced and autonomous AI workflows for CLM," said Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO at Aavenir. "Our customers report 80% faster contract cycle times and 42% reduced risks. Whether you are a legal leader at CLOC or a procurement expert at ServiceNow Knowledge25, we invite you to experience how we're transforming contract data into a strategic asset that drives competitive advantage across the enterprise," he added.Attendees visiting the Aavenir Booth can meet the CLM and Source-to-pay experts and discover how their sourcing, procurement, and legal teams can use enhanced Generative AI capabilities in contract management to transform how organizations work with complex contracts. Schedule a meeting for more information about their participation and book a personalized demo of Aavenir products at CLOC Global Institute and ServiceNow Knowledge events.ABOUT AAVENIRAavenir is a premier Generative AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform built on the ServiceNow platform. We enhance enterprise procurement, contract management, and financial operations with innovative solutions that deliver a connected contract management experience. Trusted by global enterprises, the platform offers sourcing, vendor onboarding, and contract management solutions that optimize procurement workflows, improve visibility, and strengthen compliance across Source-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management processes. To learn more, visit: aavenir.com

