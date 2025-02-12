Aavenir Releases an Interactive Experience for Avy – The AI Assistant for Contract Management

Aavenir, a global CLM leader releases an interactive tool for legal, procurement, and sales teams to experience Avy, the AI assistant for contract management.

The next era of contract management isn't about incremental improvements—it's about a fundamental shift in how businesses operate. Avy represents that shift. Experience Avy!” — Jesal Mehta, Founder & CEO, Aavenir

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aavenir, a global leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Source-to-Pay solutions, invites legal, procurement, and sales professionals to experience Avy, the intelligent AI assistant for contract management.Avy simplifies, accelerates, and enhances contract management with AI-driven intelligence, making interactions with contracts more intuitive, efficient, and insightful. With the newly released interactive tool , users can firsthand experience using their own contracts how Avy, Aavenir’s AI Assistant for contract management, enhances:Contract Visibility: Democratizes contract intelligence, making insights accessible across teamsTime Efficiency: Delivers instant contract insights for faster, data-driven decisionsRisk Mitigation: Identifies hidden obligations and risks before they turn into costly disputes and penalties"The next era of contract management isn't about incremental improvements—it's about a fundamental shift in how businesses operate. Avy represents that shift. By embedding speedy contract information access and intelligence directly into contract workflows, we are moving beyond automation to decision augmentation, where AI proactively helps improve productivity, accelerate approvals, and ensures compliance at an unprecedented scale," said Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO of Aavenir."Avy represents a shift in contract management towards AI-driven contract insights, where businesses don't just manage contracts but extract real-time value from them. Through this interactive experience, users get a glimpse of how, using an AI Assistant, they can power contract management and come closer to unlocking the full range of Avy's capabilities.”, added Sunil Masand, SVP and Head of Product, Aavenir. Bring your contracts to experience Avy , the AI Assistant for Contract Management.About AavenirAavenir delivers intelligent, AI-driven solutions that transform enterprise procurement, contract management, and financial operations. By leveraging machine learning and the power of the ServiceNow platform, Aavenir helps organizations streamline procurement workflows, enhance visibility, and ensure compliance across their Source-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management processes. Trusted by global enterprises, Aavenir accelerates digital transformation, reduces risk, and drives operational excellence. Learn more at - https://aavenir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.