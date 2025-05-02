PowerDMARC is an Official Sponsor of MSPGeekCon 2025 in Orlando

PowerDMARC is an Official MSPGeekCon 2025 Sponsor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC , a global leader in email authentication and DMARC management solutions, is excited to announce its sponsorship and participation at MSPGeekCon 2025, taking place May 4–6 at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida.You can find PowerDMARC at Booth 209, where their team will be engaging directly with the managed service provider (MSP) community to demonstrate how their robust, automated email security platform is tailored to the unique needs of MSPs. Attendees will experience firsthand how PowerDMARC empowers MSPs to protect client domains from phishing, spoofing, and impersonation attacks, while streamlining compliance and reporting.PowerDMARC offers a range of MSP benefits, including managed ESP email authentication compliance for your clients, full-platform white labeling, true multi-tenancy, and multi-language support. It is trusted by 1000+ channel partners worldwide to enhance client security and deliverability and scale their business.MSPGeekCon is the annual, education-focused event built for and by MSPs, offering hands-on training, peer networking, and expert-led sessions designed to elevate the managed services industry.“Our commitment to MSPs runs deep—our platform is designed to help you deliver world-class email authentication and domain security at scale, with ease and efficiency. MSPGeekCon is where the heart of the MSP community beats, and we’re proud to support and empower the team,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.Attendees are invited to visit Booth 209 to:- Experience live demos of PowerDMARC’s multi-tenant, whitelabel-ready Hosted DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT solutions- Explore how AI-powered threat intelligence and simplified reporting can drive compliance and client satisfaction- Discuss DMARC MSP partnership opportunities and how to grow your MSP business with advanced security offeringsYou can schedule a meeting in advance with the PowerDMARC team at MSPGeekCon to explore their MSP Partner Program and enhance your service offerings will AI-powered domain security solutionsAbout PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyberattacks. PowerDMARC supports over 10,000 organizations, from Fortune 100 companies to governments that span more than 100 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support and whitelabel capabilities. PowerDMARC has 1,000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.