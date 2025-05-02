Correctional Services on death of inmate Quinton Fortuin at Goodwood Correctional Centre

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media Thank you for your presence.

As the National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, I wish to address you today regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred on 16 February 2025, at the Goodwood Correctional Centre, which led to the death of inmate Quinton Fortuin.

Upon receiving the death notification via the National Operations Centre, as required by our Standard Operating Procedures, which mandate reporting within fifteen (15) minutes of occurrence, I sought a detailed report on what happened. Subsequently, I visited the Goodwood Correctional Centre on 18 February 2025 to gain firsthand insight into the incident.

While an investigative team had already been appointed at the Management Area and Regional level, it became evident that an independent investigation, led by the National Office, was necessary. Consequently, I authorised an internal investigation, to be led by a senior official at the level of Deputy Regional Commissioner (Chief Director). This investigation team formally commenced on 11 March 2025 and concluded with a comprehensive report submitted to my office on 29 April 2025 for processing.

Quinton Fortuin was a remand detainee admitted to Goodwood Correctional Centre on 26 August 2024. He faced serious charges, including triple murder (1X3), two counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. His criminal record dates back to 2007 and includes multiple prior arrests and periods of incarceration, including instances of parole revocation due to non-compliance with placement conditions and repeated violent offenses.

Goodwood Correctional Centre currently accommodates both remand detainees and sentenced offenders. Its approved bed capacity is 1,651, but it is operating at an occupancy rate of 150,21%, housing 1,762 remand detainees and 718 sentenced offenders. This is against a staff capacity of 302. Hence, this level of overcrowding presents real and ongoing risks for both inmates and staff members.

Paying attention to the actual incident, on the morning of 16 February 2025, during the unlock procedure, which involves the counting and movement of offenders, inmates exited their cells and assembled in line. However, offender Quinton Fortuin remained in his cell and only joined the queue after being called, positioning himself at the back.

At approximately 08:10, a distress call was made via radio after Fortuin launched an unprovoked attack on correctional official Mr. Lwandile Manise. The assault was carried out with a sharpened object, resulting in serious injuries to Mr. Manise, including a broken arm. He was immediately assisted and transported to the hospital for treatment.

In response to the emergency, additional officials arrived and force was used to restrain the offender. Quinton Fortuin sustained injuries during this intervention and was transported to Karl Bremer Hospital, where he was declared deceased shortly after 12h00.

The post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Fortuin died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries. His death is classified as unnatural, and the matter is currently under investigation by the South African Police Service under case number 356/02/2025.

After reviewing the investigation report and considering its findings, I have decided that the Western Cape Region will reimpose the suspension of two officials, Mr. Lamla Shumane and Mr. Xolani Matshoba, who were previously suspended but later reassigned. They will now join Mr. Qhama Kweleta and Ms. Thembisa Mninzi, who remain on suspension. Other officials confirmed to have been involved will also be considered for possible disciplinary action.

Two injured officials, Mr Lwandile Manise and Mr Gareth Skippers, are currently recovering at home.

The findings of this investigation point to an urgent need to evaluate the effectiveness of management practices at Goodwood Correctional Centre. As a Department, we are committed to taking corrective steps where necessary and will continue to support and encourage our officials through wellness and support programmes to boost morale and safety.

We reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and maintaining institutional accountability. I assure the public that this matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and any misconduct uncovered will be met with appropriate disciplinary action.

Correctional Services remains committed to supporting the SAPS investigation. We commend the many dedicated officials who continue to serve with integrity, upholding the Constitution and the human rights of all individuals in our care.

I thank you.

