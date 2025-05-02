Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal & Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 


CASE#: 25B2002353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933


DATE/TIME: 05/01/2025 at approximately 2013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 / S. Randolph Rd, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal & Reckless Endangerment x 2

 

 

ACCUSED: Jillian L. Holman

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On the above date and time, while interacting with an uninvolved motorist at a crash scene, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks identified an operator as Jillian Holman, age 39 of Randolph, VT, who was displaying signs of impairment. Holman was screened for suspicion of DUI, arrested for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Holman was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court (Orange) - Criminal Division on May 28, 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 28, 2025, at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Orange) Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


