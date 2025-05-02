Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal & Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2002353 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2025 at approximately 2013 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 / S. Randolph Rd, Randolph, VT VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal & Reckless Endangerment x 2 ACCUSED: Jillian L. Holman AGE: 39 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, while interacting with an uninvolved motorist at a crash scene, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks identified an operator as Jillian Holman, age 39 of Randolph, VT, who was displaying signs of impairment. Holman was screened for suspicion of DUI, arrested for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Holman was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court (Orange) - Criminal Division on May 28, 2025 at 0830 hours. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: May 28, 2025, at 0830 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Orange) Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Yes *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



