RE: US Route 7S Closed

US Route 7 is now re-opened in both directions. Drive safe Vermont.
US Route 7 South is closed in the area of Cold River Rd due to a structure fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
