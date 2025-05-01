Submit Release
Traffic will be routed through Green River for I-80 bridge repair tomorrow morning

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be detouring westbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River on Flaming Gorge Way on Friday May 2, beginning at 9 a.m., to perform pavement repairs on the bridge expansion joint. The traffic detour will be in place for about 3 hours while crews complete the work. Following the work, traffic will be moved back to the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.  

The legal load only restriction--which is 8 ft. 6 inch width—remains on Interstate 80 traffic in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

