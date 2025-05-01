Traffic will be routed through Green River for I-80 bridge repair tomorrow morning
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be detouring westbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River on Flaming Gorge Way on Friday May 2, beginning at 9 a.m., to perform pavement repairs on the bridge expansion joint. The traffic detour will be in place for about 3 hours while crews complete the work. Following the work, traffic will be moved back to the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.
The legal load only restriction--which is 8 ft. 6 inch width—remains on Interstate 80 traffic in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/
Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.