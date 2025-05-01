News Release: 2025 North Dakota Governor's Photo Contest Winners Celebrate State's Beauty and Diversity

Gov. Kelly Armstrong along with North Dakota Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman and North Dakota Council on the Arts Rhea Beto, presented the winning entries from the 21st annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest during the North Dakota Travel Industry Conference in Minot.

There were 732 submissions from 136 photographers celebrating the beauty of North Dakota's four seasons and unique experiences through the lens of talented artists.

"This year's Governor's Photo Contest brilliantly captures North Dakota's year-round beauty and vibrant experiences," Armstrong said. "The exceptional talent displayed in these submissions will be invaluable in showcasing our state as a premier travel destination."

The 2025 contest embraced the state's diverse climate and activities by introducing new categories based on seasons. Winners were chosen for stunning scenery across all four seasons (Fall, Spring, Summer, Winter) as well as captivating activities for each (Fall Activities, Spring Events, Summer Activities, Winter Activities).

2025 Governor’s Photo Contest Winners:

Marshall Lipp won the Best in Show award for his photo “Storm Passing in a July Morning Sunrise” which captures Sweet Briar Lake in rural Morton County as the sun breaks through the clouds after a summer storm passes.

Fall Category Winners:

Fall Scenery: Clint Fleckenstein, Bismarck, N.D. – “A Brilliant Autumn Tree Over an Earth Lodge Village”

Honorable Mention: Kayla Gilberston, Jamestown, N.D. – “The Buffalo’s View”

Honorable Mention: Warren Abrahamson, Jamestown, N.D. – “Hay There, North Dakota”

Fall Activities: Sashay Schettler, Bismarck, N.D. – " “Early Fall Ride on the Lewis and Clark Riverboat

Honorable Mention Grant Lannoye, Cando, N.D. – "Eyes on Irvine"

Honorable Mention: Chad martin Olson, Minot, N.D. – “Linus with a Pheasant After a Hunt”

Spring Category Winners:

Spring Scenery: Jessica Schmidt, Mandan, N.D. – “God’s Grace Overlooking the Missouri River”

Honorable Mention: Casey Helling, Golden Valley, N.D. – "Sproutin"

Honorable Mention: Corey Serr, Minot, N.D. – “Badlands Sunrise”

Spring Activities: Chad Martin Olson, Minot, N.D. - “Western Meadowlark Singing its Prairie Song”

Honorable Mention: Miranda Lindstrom, Amenia, N.D. – “Baby Robins Awaiting Food”

Honorable Mention: Kayli Richards, Bismarck, N.D. – “Grandpa Teaching Granddaughter How to Fish”

Summer Category Winners:

Summer Scenery: Marshall Lipp, Mandan, N.D. – " “Storm Passing in a July Morning Sunrise”

Honorable Mention: Candance Berg, Devils Lake, N.D. – " “Double the Sunshine”

Honorable Mention: Rebecca Raber, Bismarck, N.D. – “Wait up, Mom”

Summer Activities: Miranda Lindstrom, Amenia, N.D. – “Checking out the Post Cemetery”

Honorable Mention: Christian Cairy, Jamestown, N.D. – “Firing the Cannon at Fort Seward”

Honorable Mention: Christian Cairy, Jamestown, N.D. – “American Nights at the Rodeo”

Winter Category Winners:

Winter Scenery: Melissa Bingham, Dickinson, N.D. – “Wild horses”

Honorable Mention: Chad Martin Olson, Minot, N.D. – “Running Pheasant”

Honorable Mention: Grant Kraft, Fargo, N.D. - “Winter Theatrics”

Winter Activities: Marshall Lipp, Mandan, N.D. – “A Selfie Under the Northern Lights”

Honorable Mention: Christian Cairy, Jamestown, N.D. – “Walking up the Snowy Hill for More Winter Fun”

These prints will be on display at the North Dakota State Capitol, 18th floor, for the month of May. We'd also like to express our gratitude to the American Automobile Association (AAA) for their continued support as a partner in the Governor's Photo Contest.

Find descriptions of all winners and honorable mentions along with the complete gallery at https://belegendary.link/GovernorsPhotoContest.