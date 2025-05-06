Cornell Art Museum Features 'Impressions of Italy by Ralph Papa' Exhibition

Old School Square Ralph Papa - Farindola Italy Papa Hillside House Farindola Italy

Collection of 30 Paintings Created Over the Past 10 Years Opens Friday, May 16, 2025

It is an honor and rare opportunity to tell the story of Ralph Papa’s residencies in Italy through this collection of fine paintings.” — Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director, DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cornell Art Museum is proud to present its newest gallery exhibition, “Impressions of Italy by Ralph Papa,” opening on May 16, 2025. The dynamic collection of 30 Plein Air paintings was created during Papa’s summer residencies in Italy over the past decade. The exhibition showcases the artist’s passion and versatility while exploring the Abruzzo and Percara regions of his Italian ancestry.“It is an honor and rare opportunity to tell the story of Ralph Papa’s residencies in Italy through this collection of fine paintings,” said Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director at the Delray each Downtown Development Authority. “This special invitation to journey with Ralph Papa over the past ten years, experiencing the Italian regions and cities through the eyes of an important impressionist artist is not to be missed.”WHEN: Opening Night is Friday, May 16, 2025 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The exhibition will remain on view in the Upper SE Gallery of the Cornell Art Museum through October 27, 2025. Hours at the Cornell Art Museum are Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m.; Thursday & Friday 12 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.WHERE: Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.COST: The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.About Ralph PapaBorn in New York City's East Harlem, Ralph Papa expressed natural drawing and painting abilities since early childhood. Primarily self-taught, in his twenties he did study art and architecture at Queens College and CCNY while painting evenings at the Art Students League. Papa's works range from studio paintings to figurative portraits and plein air painting. His works are nature inspired painting, drawn from life experience and include personal reflections of family and friends. Most recently, Papa has become an art activist, expressing his passion for creating his own art and regularly teaching drawing and plein air workshops throughout Palm Beach County. Papa had a key role in fostering an art exchange relationship and establishing the Sister City Designation between Boynton Beach, Florida and Farindola, Italy. As a Co-Founder of Plein Air Palm Beach, Signature Member and Past President of the Artists Guild of the Boca Raton Museum of Art, his art is in public and private collections in the US, Canada and Europe. Learn more at www.ralphpapa.com About the Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

